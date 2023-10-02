Slow travel doesn’t refer to your pace of play. In Whistler, time stands still as you slalom down the slopes of Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, zip line high above Fitzsimmons Creek or take a snowmobile tour to a backcountry cabin. The moments when you hit pause will move you too, like soaking in a Nordic-style spa, marveling at the Indigenous culture and Emily Carr paintings, or dining on lobster ravioli after a day on the slopes. It only takes a few moments here to discover Whistler ticks at its own pace.

Speaking of speed, Whistler’s beloved Fitz chair is doubling in capacity from a four-person to an eight-person high-speed lift. The modern engineering will increase load capacity by 73% in the coming season. The Fitz chair will join the 2022 Creekside Gondola expansion to ten passengers and Creekside’s Big Red Express upgrade to a high-speed six pack, accelerating your time to the slopes for more turns among the powder.

Take advantage of Whistler’s two peaks with 8,171 acres of diverse terrain suitable for any and all levels of skiers — 16 alpine bowls, three glaciers, extensive terrain parks, and over 200 marked trails are ripe for the exploration. And while you’re traveling between Whistler and Blackcomb, take in stunning views of towering volcanic peaks, coastal rainforests and ancient glaciers during your downtime on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola. This year’s season is set to open on Nov. 23, running until late May.

At the epicenter of activity in Whistler is Whistler Village. Pedestrian only, with an abundance of shops, cafes and restaurants to refuel after a long day out on the slopes, winter in Whistler brings great après with live music and more. A little less than 3 miles south lies the refreshed Creekside Village. Nita Lake Lodge has completed a full refurbishment, and new restaurants like Mekong, fine Thai dining, and slope-side shopping at 122 West provide reasons to stay and play in Creekside.

New offerings are also located high above Creekside and the Village in the fabled Whistler backcountry. AlpX Expeditions, Blackcomb Helicopter’s adventure tourism component, will continue the wildly popular backcountry ski touring and an overnight at the AlpX Yurt, a remote and romantic home for the evening. Whistler Heli-Skiing and Phantom Heli Skiing will continue to offer a variety of day trips for downhill, snowboarding and touring.

The best family ski and snowboard trips often contain some non-slope time to celebrate winter among your loved ones. A family snowshoeing expedition takes everyone deep into the forest on a self-guided walk or group tour. Lost Lake and Callaghan Valley offer extensive trail systems for every experience level. For faster-paced family activities there’s always ziplining, tubing at bubly™ Tube Park and ice skating in Olympic Plaza surrounded by twinkling lights.

Callaghan Valley remains famous as the site for ski jumping and Nordic ski competitions during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. If you want to try your technique on some of the same trails the world’s best skied, come to Whistler Olympic Park and let the games begin. The Alexander Falls Touring Center here also serves as a gathering place for Nordic enthusiasts. Closer to Whistler Village, Lost Lake Park features more than 30 kilometers of diverse cross-country skiing trails.

After all this snow play, it’s good to know well-earned downtime is always around the corner in Whistler. Hotels in the area offer not only massages targeted to help cold, stiff and overworked muscles, but plenty of other treatments that range from a small pick-me-up to indulgent. Combine treatments, saunas, hot and cold pools for the day — several village day spas offer a menu of rejuvenating bodywork.

And if you’re still looking for ways to fill a slower-paced day, comedy nights, live music performances and art exhibitions are never far around the corner. Make some time for Audain Art Museum during an afternoon in Whistler Village, or head to the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, which showcases the many aspects of the Squamish and Lil’wat cultural history, traditions and practices from ancient times to modern day.

All of your passions come out to play in Whistler. Breezy border crossings and the favorable exchange rate, great midweek rates and extended stay benefits make winter in Whistler a no-brainer.

