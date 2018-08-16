A groundbreaking event took place recently at the site of the 40-story high-rise SPIRE, and a sales center is under construction. Public sales begin this fall.

SEATTLE — More than 500 prospective buyers have registered for priority sales information at SPIRE, a 40-story condominium high-rise set to open in 2020 near the Space Needle.

SPIRE Presales begin this fall at 600 Wall St., Seattle Prices: From the $600,000s to more than $5 million Information: spireseattle.com

“We are well underway and will soon finalize the design details as we near the opening of the sales center,” says Paul Menzies, CEO of Laconia, the project’s developer. “We are eager to share new renderings, a fully furnished model home and many interactive virtual-reality tours to help our homebuyers appreciate the lifestyle that SPIRE will offer.”

One of the more pivotal recent design decisions, he says, was to eliminate a residential floor in order to raise ceiling heights in all remaining levels. Nine-foot-clear ceiling heights are now planned on levels 4 through 23, 9.5-foot heights on levels 24 through 37, and 10-foot heights on the two penthouse floors (levels 38 and 39).

Menzies says expansive window walls will allow ample natural light, while the unique triangular architecture will offer broad views of downtown Seattle’s skyline, South Lake Union and the Space Needle against a backdrop of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains.

Michael Cannon and Dehlan Gwo, brokers with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, have joined the SPIRE sales team. Cannon will serve as senior sales director, and Gwo will be the international sales director.

“There’s plenty of excitement about this next-generation opportunity coming soon to the Belltown neighborhood,” says Cannon. “We look forward to sharing additional information just as soon as it is released by the developer. The best practice for prospective homebuyers is to register for the priority interest list so that we can share the latest updates, including preferred presale opportunities.”

He says preliminary prices range from the $600,000s to more than $5 million, including:

Urban-one-bedrooms and one-bedrooms. They range in size from 531 to 776 square feet and are priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $800,000.

One-bedrooms. They range in size from 671 to 776 square feet and are priced from the $600,000s to more than $1 million.

One-bedrooms, one-bedroom-plus-dens and two-bedrooms. They range in size from 823 to 1,986 square feet and are priced from the $800,000s to more than $3.3 million.

Two- and three-bedrooms and three-bedroom-plus-dens. They range in size from 1,178 to more than 2,800 square feet and are priced from the low $1.4 millions to more than $5 million.

Parking is included for some homes, while others offer optional parking for an additional $75,000; see agent for details.