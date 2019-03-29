Gridiron Condominiums is the first new home ownership opportunity in Pioneer Square in more than 40 years and is in a premier location to benefit from the emerging waterfront neighborhood and promenade connections.

SEATTLE — Gridiron Condominiums hosted a panel of development and real-estate industry experts on March 21 as they discussed the multibillion-dollar transformation of Seattle’s waterfront and the residential revival along the two-mile stretch that was formerly the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

Moderated by Geekwire co-founder Jonathan Sposato, the panel included Kevin Daniels of Daniels Real Estate, Julia Nagele of architecture firm HEWITT, and Moira Holley and Scott Wasner of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR).

Gridiron Condominiums has a first-row seat on Railroad Way, a future pedestrian gateway linking the waterfront promenade to Pioneer Square and the stadiums. The location offers expansive vistas of Elliott Bay and downtown Seattle’s skyline, as well as a future view of a new cruise ship terminal slated by the Port of Seattle on 29 acres at Pier 46.

Former Seattle Mayor Charlie Royer, who’s also a board member of The Friends of the Waterfront, led the panel discussion by describing how reconnecting Pioneer Square to the waterfront is a “game-changer” for the neighborhood.

“It’s the biggest transformation this historic district has gone through since the 1889 Great Fire — and it will rival the [San Francisco] Embarcadero with 26 blocks transformed into public spaces,” he says.

With the demolition of the Viaduct, many news sources have been reporting on the increased investment in Pioneer Square and along the waterfront as real-estate experts are purchasing development sites in anticipation of what’s to come.

Kevin Daniels of Daniels Real Estate was ahead of the curve. His vision for Gridiron Condominiums and many other notable developments — including the restoration of Union Station, Merrill Place, Klondike Museum and the iconic development Stadium Place — were early investments in the renaissance of Pioneer Square.

Gridiron Condominiums, which reclaimed a century-old brick building combining old and new construction, is now 107 industrial-chic homes comprising concrete, steel and glass. It is the first new home ownership opportunity in Pioneer Square in more than 40 years and is in a premier location to benefit from the emerging waterfront neighborhood and promenade connections.

Brokers report several new sales over the past week since hosting the event, including one purchase agreement that was signed by Daniels just moments before the panel discussion commenced.

Property tours of Gridiron were co-hosted by RSIR team members. Approximately three dozen homes remain available for purchase and immediate occupancy, priced from the mid-$500,000s to more than $1.1 million. A select number of homes may include an optional purchase of in-building parking stalls, while Daniels has offered to pay for a year of controlled access parking.

“Owning a car is not necessary in this neighborhood,” Wasner says. “We are just moments from King Street Station with immediate access to LINK light rail, the Seattle Streetcar, the Seattle Metro bus tunnel, and Sounder trains.”

Nagele was the principal architect for Gridiron and several projects along the waterfront. She calls Gridiron “a study of past, present and future.”

“Certainly, there is the reclaiming of the historic Johnson Plumbing Building and this century-old neighborhood that surrounds Gridiron. Then there is this current concrete and steel condominium offering the present-day opportunity to live here. And there’s this bright future associated with the new waterfront, cruise ship terminal, and all the economic expansion that is going to come to the neighborhood,” she says.

Despite having to navigate a long process of historic preservation and building entitlements as well the construction disruption caused by the HWY 99 deep bore tunnel, Daniels said Gridiron actually has a great sense of timing.

“There isn’t another opportunity like Gridiron,” said Daniels. “This is a very unique product and a tremendous opportunity for those that can see how this neighborhood is evolving.”