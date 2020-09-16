The Cascade Canyon community in North Bend announces the debut of its Tekoa model home and a limited release of new home designs as part of its Phase II opening.

Cascade Canyon is a Toll Brothers community of one- to three-story single-family homes offering greenbelt homesites and a mix of innovative architecture.

“We’re really excited because some of our most popular floor plans — which were previously sold out — are now available again,” says Susan Meadows, the community sales representative. “Many of them have views of Rattlesnake Ridge and Mount Si with a stunning outlook in almost every direction.”

The Tekoa model spans 3,156 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. Professionally decorated, the home features quartz countertops, generous built-ins, and upgraded hardwood flooring, tiling and carpeting.

The Tekoa’s covered porch invites visitors into a formal living and dining room, with views to the family room beyond. The kitchen has upgraded KitchenAid appliances, a large center island with a breakfast bar, ample cabinet and counter space, and a sizable walk-in pantry. There is a luxurious covered outdoor living space with a fireplace and views of Mount Si.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is highlighted by a double-door entry, tray ceiling, separate lounge area, dual walk-in closets and deluxe master bath. Additional highlights include generous secondary bedrooms, a light-filled loft, a versatile first-floor bedroom and a centrally located laundry.

The Peak, Salish, Anacortes and Chinook home designs are also available in the Phase II opening at Cascade Canyon.

“The Chinook sold out really quickly in our first phase. It’s highly desirable, so we have a lot of people waiting for that,” says Meadows. “It’s a one-story plan with up to five bedrooms and a beautiful outdoor living space. We have a farmhouse exterior option that is super popular.”

Cascade Canyon homebuyers can also choose to explore the remaining homes available in Phase I, which come with added incentives as part of Toll Brothers’ National Sales Event. The incentives include $5,000 toward the home’s down payment, $5,000 when financing with TBI Mortgage, plus up to $3,700 for home personalization. This offer is available at Toll Brothers communities throughout the region through Oct. 11.

“We haven’t offered incentives for a while, so homebuyers should jump on this opportunity,” says Meadows. “When things sell so quickly, you don’t often get the option to receive additional credit toward a down payment and personalization.”

Home personalization with Toll Brothers enables homebuyers to add custom touches to their interiors. Professional designers at the Kirkland Design Studio are available for complimentary consultations, helping homebuyers reflect their personal style and taste in everything from paint colors to lighting, hardware, trim and home-automation options.

Cascade Canyon: Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. weekends and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. weekdays at 3049 S.E. 14th Way, North Bend. Prices from the mid-$700,000s. Information: 425-578-9595 or TollBrothers.com/Cascade.