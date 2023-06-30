How do you define an appointment? For most of us, a scheduled meeting begins at the time listed, yet, for some reason, many of our medical appointments tell us when to show up, only to wait and wait until we see our primary care physician. To exacerbate the situation, we’re often forced to schedule this appointment weeks, if not months, in advance. When faced with these frustrations, who among us hasn’t thought there must be a better way to receive primary care?

The statistics tell us our opinions are far from unique. Before COVID, 43% of Americans were unsatisfied with their medical system, according to an Ipsos survey. By 2022, according to an Associated Press — NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, only 12% of adults said their health care was handled “extremely” or “very” well in the U.S.

“We need to turn the system upside down,” says Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., vice president of in-office care with One Medical. “The problem is our health care system has been designed around the health care system, and we need to design it around the patient.”

Membership-based primary care is a health care model taking that approach. One Medical is one such organization, where members get access to booking same and next day appointments, 24/7/365 virtual care services through the One Medical mobile app, featuring on-demand video visits, secure provider messaging, “Treat Me Now” digital assessments for common health concerns, easy vaccine and medical record access, prescription renewals and proactive reminders for follow-up care and referral needs. Members pay $199 annually for these services.

Bhuyan believes this new paradigm for primary care is in its nascent phase. She also sees a need to establish integrative relationships that will finally replace the paternalistic doctor-patient positions.

“We’re going to see personal and preventive care where people play a fundamental role in their own health,” she says. “The emerging data from Fitbits and other wearables provide key information about sleep patterns, heart rate and exercise that we will synthesize to create a personalized health strategy for individuals.”

After graduating from the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Bhuyan joined One Medical as a primary care provider in 2015. She believed the One Medical model would provide the necessary time “to listen to patients and help them live their best lives, which is why I became a family physician in the first place.”

Patient satisfaction and positive health outcomes start with the doctor’s appointment. One Medical offers their members same-day and next-day appointments. They also offer 24/7 virtual medical appointments 365 days a year. Though there is a shortage of primary care providers across the country, Bhuyan says this fresh approach to staffing provides significant incentives for physicians and their patients.

“We don’t require our physicians to be on call, ever,” she says. “We also hire primary care physicians ahead of demand. We also encourage our staff to establish a work-life balance, like working part time, flexible scheduling and other considerations. Our clinicians are also very like-minded to transform health care for all.”

Many traditional medical organizations are also adjusting staff expectations and patient appointment flexibility, with some doctors offering office hours remotely.

“The Telehealth Era Is Just Beginning,” according to a 2022 article in the Harvard Business Review. When properly used, the article states that virtual health care “improves patient health and reduces costs. It also makes care more equitable and accessible to the 89% of U.S. adults … who own a smartphone, including those in medically underserved communities.”

Bhuyan’s personal motivation to change the medical system resulted from working in an underserved Denver community where she became acquainted with an unhoused woman.

“This woman had chronic bedbug sores. The physician repeatedly gave her cream to alleviate pain from the lesions,” she says. “But the sores were a symptom of a larger problem, the patient’s living situation. I realized then that medicine has to stop being reactive and become proactive if we are going to fix the system.”

