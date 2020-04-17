BONNEY LAKE — As the warmer months approach, so does our desire to lace up our sneakers and head outdoors for some fresh air and fun. We look forward to the time we can again seek a quiet nook among the ferns to read a book, take a scenic bike ride through the neighborhood, enjoy a moderate hike in the woods or meet with friends for a game of pickleball.

When that time comes, Wesley at Tehaleh has endless outdoor adventures.

More than 20 miles of walking and hiking paths connect to a plethora of diverse parks within Tehaleh. Saunter along the boardwalks over wetlands to tranquil ponds that are perfect for bird-watching. Take a moderate hike in the forest to admire wildflowers, and experience sensory activities and balancing exercises on the challenge trail.

You can bring your furry friend on an outing in this pet-friendly community that includes waste stations along its trails. And stop by Caffé D’arte for a pup cup on the way to an off-leash dog park that’s nestled in the forest.

A variety of areas are available for social activities at Wesley at Tehaleh, including patios with fire pits, walking trails, lush gardens and a pickleball court.

Pickleball — a mix of tennis, racquetball and pingpong — has caught fire as the country’s fastest-growing sport among active adults, and Wesley at Tehaleh is the first Wesley community to implement this social sport.

With endless outdoor activities, a variety of dining options, personalized care services and organized social events, residents of Wesley at Tehaleh will have what they need in one place. Those looking for a little extra adventure can take advantage of Wesley’s day trips and overnight excursions.

Wesley at Tehaleh: Located at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake; 253-466-2720 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org.