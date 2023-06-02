Nestled between the Cascade Mountains and the sparkling Columbia River, just north of Portland, Vancouver is a vibrant destination city in Washington for outdoor adventure. “From sandy river banks to big pine forest parks, Vancouver accommodates a variety of interests and hobbies for every family,” says Valeriya O’Brien, page manager for Mom What’s Next Vancouver.

Here’s your guide to enjoying open-air family fun in this picturesque city just a three-hour drive from Seattle.

Accessible playgrounds

Vancouver was ranked in the Top 10 Best Cities for Accessible Living by Redfin for its ADA-compliant trails and outdoor attractions. While most playgrounds incorporate ramps, barrier-free travel routes and accessible play option, that’s only the beginning of creating truly welcoming spaces where children of all abilities can interact and thrive together. Vancouver’s first inclusive playground opened in April 2023 at centrally located Esther Short Park, which boasts the oldest public square in the West.

“I like to say it’s the people who make the party, and that’s the essence of the magic of our model,” says G Cody QJ Goldberg, chief play officer, Harper’s Playground, a nonprofit dedicated to building radically inclusive, sustainably built, nature-infused playgrounds. “Our spaces attract such a wide variety of people, and everybody loves variety.”

Another downtown park, Marshall Park, will open a second inclusive playground also designed with help from Harper’s Playground. “Marshall Park will be special for many reasons,” says Goldberg. “It’s nestled into old-growth trees and adjacent to a community center and a community garden.”

Goldberg adds that more inclusive playgrounds in Vancouver are in the works, and one will likely be constructed in summer 2024.

Green spaces with personality

There’s no shortage of green spaces where families can take part in a wide variety of activities — from boating, to biking, to playing Frisbee, to picnicking. “Vancouver, WA has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 32 years due to a commitment to investing in urban forest management, tree preservation, and tree planting across the community,” says Jessica George, urban forestry outreach coordinator for the City of Vancouver, WA.

Some of George’s favorite natural areas and green spaces include: Burnt Bridge Creek Greenway, an 8-mile trail system that follows Burnt Bridge Creek through the heart of Vancouver, Vancouver Land Bridge, which connects Old Apple Tree Park to Historic Fort Vancouver, and Downs Park in central Vancouver, which is part of the Naturespaces Program. “Leverich Park is a must if you play disc golf,” she says. “But it also is a large community park with walking trails, established trees, and Burnt Bridge Creek running through.”

Columbia Tech Center is another notable green space that includes an amphitheater, boardwalk and expansive nature playground. Children can participate in a variety of experiences that mimic play in nature, not only stimulating imagination and creativity but also encouraging lifelong stewardship of the environment.

Historic family fun

Your family will delight in taking a stroll through the past at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, which was one of the first permanent settlements west of the Rockies. Costumed performances and interpretive talks, the self-guided Spruce Mill trail and the world-class archaeology collection will all take you back to the time when this impressive fort was at the center of the fur trade and a military stronghold.

The Cedar Creek Grist Mill, a historical grain-grinding mill with year-round events and demonstrations, is part of a scenic loop just 30 miles north of downtown Vancouver. Other outdoor attractions on the loop include Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, Pomeroy Living History Farm and Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge.

Downtown Vancouver’s eclectic urban adventures

Vancouver’s city center is the perfect blend of outdoor activities, starting with the eye-catching murals and public art. Since 2004, the Clark County Mural Society has created over 40 murals, and in 2022 Vancouver’s Downtown Association partnered with groups like the Great River Arts Festival to commission 15 new murals paying homage to the city’s culture and history. Use this map to guide your walking tour of downtown murals.

“Vancouver Farmers Market, next to Esther Short Park, has grown so much over the past few years and it’s a really fun activity for the whole family,” O’Brien says. “What makes Vancouver great is that there’s a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Visit Vancouver WA is the official destination marketing organization for Vancouver, Washington and greater Clark County. Learn more and start planning your trip at www.visitvancouverwa.com.