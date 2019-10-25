In December, Kristian Gubsch will have a front-row seat at a meeting that could change the world.

As one of eight students nationwide who will be delegates for the American Chemical Society at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Washington State University chemical engineering student will travel to Santiago, Chile, to interview scientists, policymakers, and national leaders.

We often assume that extraordinary achievements like this are the result of extraordinary circumstances. But the truth is, Gubsch earned this honor by pursuing opportunities that are open to all motivated students.

When seeking research and other experiential learning opportunities, students find that there are plenty of people on campus dedicated to helping them.

For instance, at WSU, peer mentors and staff advisers in the Office of Undergraduate Research help students like Gubsch develop foundational skills and get in touch with faculty members whose research areas fit their interests.

Gubsch started looking for research opportunities during his first semester on campus — and by the summer after his freshman year, he had a place on a faculty led research team studying urban air quality that developed a network of smart air quality sensors.

Advertising

He now studies ways to capture carbon emissions and turn them into useful products — a win-win for businesses and the environment. For example, the technology could allow power and chemical plants to adjust their combustion processes to form renewable, synthetic fuels that are ready for use in current combustion engines.

Related Read more from WSU

As a high school student in Edgewood, Washington, Gubsch saw the pressing need for action to change the course of the planet’s atmospheric warming. His desire to help tackle this problem has motivated him ever since.

He had always enjoyed math and science, so a major in chemical engineering was a natural choice. “The atmosphere and climate are based on chemistry, and I have a strong desire to solve problems through engineering,” says Gubsch.

Why do research in college? Students who engage in undergraduate research will demonstrate to potential employers their ability to work independently, solve problems, think logically, and contribute to a team’s success. Research isn’t only for people in certain majors, nor is it reserved for people

who are planning on graduate school or academic careers. Research takes place in all branches of knowledge, whether it’s humanities, arts, social sciences or STEM.

Gubsch urges incoming students to keep an open mind to the possibilities. “All of my research projects have been equally enjoyable,” he says. “Plus I gain new skill sets with each one.”

His research could also make a huge difference with innovative, emerging technology to limit the effects of climate change while benefitting businesses.

You don’t have to become some kind of academic hermit, either. Gubsch definitely has a lot on his plate, but his research pursuits are just one part of a rich college experience.

“I use my free time for biking, friends, clubs, and intramural sports like volleyball, soccer, basketball, and floor hockey,” he says. “I’m also part of the American Institute of Chemical Engineering student group, among other activities.”

Learn more at wsu.edu.