Two new buildings and an updated assisted-living building at the center of campus offer a range of features and care services for residents ages 62 and older in scenic North Tacoma.

TACOMA — Construction crews have been busy at Franke Tobey Jones this year, adding two new residential buildings and updating another at the historic North Tacoma campus.

An open house on Sept. 26 will include tours of the new care center and the refreshed assisted living building.

Franke Tobey Jones Care Center and Lillian Pratt Assisted Living Building Open house takes places 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sept. 26 at 5340 N. Bristol St., Tacoma Information: 253-617-1197 or franketobeyjones.com

“We’re thrilled to offer new, updated options for people exploring senior living communities,” says Michelle Olafson, the director of accommodations and resident relations. “Residents enjoy the blend of services, beautiful community and gracious, respectful care.”

Franke Tobey Jones is a nonprofit 62-and-older senior-living community. Opened in 1924, the 20-acre campus is near Point Defiance Park, the Tacoma waterfront and the Point Ruston retail, dining and entertainment complex.

At the new care center, the first floor has mostly private suites for 28 residents experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Long-term skilled nursing residents will be on the care center’s second floor. The 41 private suites have full bathrooms; a two-room suite also is available.

Comfortable gathering spaces encourage interaction among residents, family and staff. Dining rooms, therapy and activity rooms are all under one roof. Residents have access to secure outdoor patios.

Medical professionals are available 24/7. All memory care and skilled nursing resident fees cover medical care, three meals a day, housekeeping and transportation to off-site medical appointments.

New furnishings, paint and carpet have updated the Lillian Pratt Assisted Living building on the Franke Tobey Jones campus. Residents there receive a spectrum of assisted-living services.

Nursing staff work with each resident to determine the level of care needed. Safety, independence and dignity are priorities while supporting residents in daily living activities. Medical staff are available 24 hours a day.

Assisted-living options include private studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residents receive three meals a day in the waited dining room, weekly housekeeping service, and transportation to medical appointments and activities.

The Lillian Pratt building also is the hub for on-site classes, hobbies, fitness, social gatherings and educational programs.

Assisted-living apartments are now available. Pricing starts at $3,075 per month, plus the cost for the level of care.

Franke Tobey Jones also is adding 16 new independent-living residences. The brand-new Bristol View Apartments building has views of Puget Sound or the historic campus and Tudor-style buildings.

Bristol View’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments with modern floor plans include a spacious living/dining room with gas fireplace and balcony, walk-in closet and gourmet kitchen. Restaurant-style dining is an option for an additional fee.

The apartments range from 1,306 to 1,575 square feet. More than half of the Bristol View Apartments have already been reserved. Entry fees start at $195,000 and monthly rent starts at $4,600.

Tours of the Franke Tobey Jones Care Center and Lillian Pratt Building will be available at the open house on Sept. 26. For more information, a photo gallery, floor plans and pricing visit franketobeyjones.com.