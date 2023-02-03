Toll Brothers is hosting an open house event on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Regency at Ten Trails, the builder’s luxury new home community for active adults 55 and older in Black Diamond. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the community from noon to 4 p.m. for “dusty shoe” tours of the new resort-style community clubhouse still under construction, while enjoying refreshments and treats. Guests can also explore a wide variety of single-story homes in progress that will be ready for move-in as early as this month.

Regency at Ten Trails is an active-adult community of 403 single-story homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in south King County. Toll Brothers offers four collections of homes featuring 14 new home designs ranging in size from approximately 1,340 to over 2,000 square feet. Homes include two or three bedrooms and two or three bathrooms, as well as covered outdoor patios and two- or three-car garages.

Home buyers will also enjoy options to select from such as outdoor gas fireplaces, multi-gen or dual primary bedroom suites, and flex rooms that are ideal for home-office use. Pricing starts in the mid-$600,000s.

Designed with active lifestyles in mind, the upcoming 10,000-square-foot amenity center will offer an indoor pool, fitness studio, club lounge, bocce ball, expansive covered outdoor patios, championship pickleball courts and an on-site Lifestyle Director. Current homeowners and buyers are already enjoying regular events and outings coordinated by the Lifestyle Director while building friendships with their future neighbors.

Regency at Ten Trails is located close to an abundance of outdoor recreation, making it a perfect fit for active lifestyles. Hiking, biking, skiing and other snow sports, camping and more are only a short drive away. Additionally, the quaint and historic town of Black Diamond is conveniently close to major highways and SeaTac airport, and provides easy access to the fine dining, entertainment and culture of nearby downtown Bellevue and Seattle.

Toll Brothers builds in more than 60 markets across Washington and 23 other states.

Regency at Ten Trails: Located at 33572 Douglas Ave. S.E., Black Diamond. Priced from the $600,000s. For more information about the open house event on Feb. 11, visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com/ST.