KIRKLAND — JADE Residences, a new collection of internationally inspired condominiums, has become the fastest-selling new condo project in the Seattle region, according to its developer, Terrene Urban.

More than 65% of the first release of homes have been sold, and a second release will be made available this weekend, featuring brand-new floor plans that are customizable to homebuyers’ needs.

JADE Residences Sales gallery open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily at 12011 124th Ave. N.E., Kirkland. Information at jadekirkland.com.

An open house marking the second release of homes will take place at the JADE sales gallery at 12011 124th Ave. N.E. in Kirkland on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New floor plans on display include:

One bedroom, two baths and a den, starting at $617,990.

Two bedrooms and two baths, starting at $799,990.

Two bedrooms, two baths and a den, priced at $1,159,990.

JADE Residences’ popularity comes after a 10-year absence in the Kirkland area for new, modern condominiums of JADE’s caliber, which affords its residents in-city lifestyles with carefully curated amenities.

The 136-unit community is located near shopping and dining options at the Village at Totem Lake and just across from the EvergreenHealth Medical Center. Kirkland’s many parks, walkways and other attractions are also nearby.