SAMMAMISH — Canterbury Park, a community of new homes characterized by distinctive architecture, 26 acres of open space and three parks, has opened a newly decorated model home. The Sidney spans 2,600 square feet and includes four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Canterbury Park Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays–Fridays at 24200 N.E. 14th St., Sammamish Prices: From $999,995 Information: 425-296-8881 or tollbrothers.com

The Sidney’s innovative three-story floor plan conveniently places the home’s entry, two-car garage and first-floor guest suite at street level. Upstairs, the stylish design featuring rich emerald greens opens to an expansive great room with a fireplace and pictorial shelf, an architectural highlight.

“The design of the garage on the lower level enables the central living areas to be ringed with windows on all four sides, so the main floor is flooded with daylight,” says Jamie Ham, the community sales manager. “There is also a beautiful covered deck off of the great room, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors all year long.”

The Sidney’s kitchen has a central island, quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash, ample cabinetry and extra pantry space. Other main-floor highlights include a formal dining room, a main-floor powder room and a tucked-away laundry.

“The Sidney’s open stairwell with its beautiful horizontal iron-grate railing and recessed designer lighting is a conversation starter. It creates a sense of openness that doesn’t go unnoticed,” says Ham.

The third floor has three bedrooms, including a master-bedroom suite with an upgraded closet-organization system. Double doors open from the bedroom to the master bath, which has extensive tile work, an upgraded free-standing tub and a large walk-in shower.

“A lot of people are incredibly surprised by the gorgeous beauty and detailing of the bathroom,” says Ham. “It’s truly luxurious.”

Canterbury Park has also released three quick-delivery homes that will be available for move-in before the school year begins. These include the Bainbridge Shingle, which backs to a beautiful greenbelt; and the Peak Craftsman; and the Stuart Farmhouse. All are loaded with impressive upgrades.

Many presale homes also remain at Canterbury Park. These offer extensive personalization possibilities. Homebuyers can meet with a professional at the Kirkland design studio to discuss ideas such as window coverings, paint colors and hardware.

“It’s one of the many perks of buying with Toll Brothers,” says Ham. “No two homes ever end up looking the same.”

Canterbury Park residents can take advantage of multiple children’s playgrounds within the community, as well as a sport court, picnic tables and recreation lawns. The community is served by the Lake Washington School District, including Rachel Carson Elementary, Inglewood Middle School, and Eastlake High School. It is located minutes from major employment centers and shopping and dining conveniences.