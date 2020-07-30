Cougar Mountain, just 1,614 feet over sea level, is the lowest peak in the Issaquah Alps. It may not stand as tall as its cousins Tiger Mountain and Squak Mountain, but it scores the highest marks with hikers, nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Because it is home to Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park and enjoys close proximity to large urban centers, Cougar Mountain is one of the most hiked peaks in Washington.

While parts of the western and northern sides of the peak are developed, Cougar Mountain maintains its secluded character and spectacular vistas. The wildland park comprises more than 3,000 acres and features dozens of trails for walking, hiking and horseback riding. If park visitors are lucky, they may spy black bears, cougars, mule deer, coyotes, bobcats, porcupines and beavers among the old-growth Douglas Firs or near the park’s many streams and waterfalls.

Nestled next to the Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park is a unique master-planned community known as Talus, which is composed of several neighborhoods consisting of single-family homes, townhomes, rental apartments and a retirement community.

Panorama, the newest neighborhood in the Talus community, offers residents intimate access to the wildland park, plus sweeping views of the Cascades.

Panorama will feature 63 distinctively designed homes in five different plans. Each new plan focuses particular attention on COVID-inspired home offices, luxurious master bedroom suites, private ensuite guest bedrooms, spacious living spaces and covered outdoor living areas oriented to the views.

The largest model, the Outlook, features six bedrooms, 4.5 baths and over 4,000 square feet of indoor space, plus almost 500 square feet of covered outdoor living. The smallest plan is the Sightline, with a master suite and den on the main floor, two secondary bedrooms and activity room downstairs, 3,109 square feet inside, and over 400 square feet of covered outside space.

All of the homes in Panorama have been designed and situated on each lot to take in valley and mountain views. Some will have woodland views, and others will gaze down into the valley and up at the snow-capped Cascade Mountains.

The stone and wood exteriors of the homes take their Craftsman cues from the natural aesthetics of the mountain, blending seamlessly into the surrounding landscape.

“Picture awakening to the sunrise over the mountains and gazing at the paragliders launching from Poo Poo Point just across the valley,” says Steve Gilpatrick of RPM Partners, the community sales manager for Panorama. “It’s a view unrivaled anywhere in our greater Seattle-area market.

“Our homeowners can enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails right outside their doors yet be just minutes from Issaquah’s downtown core. And the vibrant hubs of Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond are just a short drive away.”

The community is located within the highly regarded Issaquah School District.

Panorama homes are designed and built by Lungren Homes, a local builder currently building homes in six communities around the greater Puget Sound.

“A little over 20 years ago, the city of Issaquah approved the master-planned communities of Issaquah Highlands and Talus,” says Dan Lungren of Lungren Homes. “Since then, both communities have blossomed with thousands of beautiful homes and wonderful amenities. But truly, the best new-home community has been saved for last: Panorama in Talus.”

Many homes are now nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy this fall. Prospective homeowners may now schedule a private tour of the Welcome Center and the furnished model home by visiting PanoramaIssaquah.com or by calling 425-336-3500. Virtual tours are also available by request.