Something curious happens when you work in the Seattle metropolitan area but make your home east of the Cascades. Heading for home after a long week, you feel the heaviness lift away as you navigate the mountain pass. You shrug off the tension in your neck and shoulders. You feel lighter and looser. You notice you’re breathing easier, like you would on a bicycle coasting downhill.

The world becomes profoundly different east of the Cascades. For one thing, it’s easier on the eyes. More sky, less innovation. The noise of the city has gone quiet, replaced by peaceful sounds of the country.

Astoundingly, those wide-open spaces of Central Washington are just 80 miles from Seattle — so close, and yet a world away.

For those who find that lifestyle appealing, the Domerie Park neighborhood of Tumble Creek offers an ideal option.

Landed Gentry has introduced a portfolio of semi-custom homes there called the Mountain Home Collection. Landed Gentry’s streamlined build process includes quicker turnaround, the convenience of ready-to-go floor plans and a selection of curated finishes customized to owners’ tastes.

The home designs in the Mountain Home Collection are unique for Tumble Creek, combining sought-after single-level floor plans with three-car garages and half-acre lots.

Priced from $1.4 million to $1.8 million, homes range in size from 2,267 to 3,580 square feet with an authentic Northwest aesthetic of natural stone, exposed beams and board-and-batten siding.

The Mountain Home Collection delivers a level of quality found in custom homes, including quartz slab countertops, heated bathroom floors and primary suite fireplaces. The floor plans are designed to bring more nature into your day — from spacious front porches to high-ceiling great rooms to patios that spill into big backyards sited for privacy and wooded beauty. Large mudrooms, ensuite guest bedrooms, front porches and covered back patios are well-suited to mountain living.

Buyers can choose from five floor plans and 14 elevation styles.

The 2,267-square-foot Maxwelton offers three bedrooms and three baths. An open-concept kitchen, dining room and living room have vaulted ceilings leading out to a large, covered patio with firepit. An option is available for a study/home office in place of a third bedroom. The Maxwelton is priced in the high $1.3 millions.

The popular Sinclair plan has 2,489 square feet of living space and features three bedrooms and three baths. The house looms large, especially in the open areas of the family room, dining room, kitchen and oversized primary suite, which has its own optional gas fireplace. The Sinclair is priced in the high $1.5 millions.

The Maurice floor plan features four bedrooms and four baths over 3,580 square feet and 1.5 stories. The main level comprises a primary suite with optional fireplace, home office, two additional bedrooms, guest bath and laundry/mudroom. The upper level has a family room, full bath, bedroom and an optional kitchenette. The Maurice is priced in the mid-$1.8 millions.

The Domerie Park neighborhood is situated in a historic meadow next to a wildlife corridor conservation area, and is within an easy stroll of the Cle Elum River, where the trout fishing is first-rate.

Residents will have exclusive access to 2,600 acres that include championship golf, world-class amenities, nature trails, scenic parks and streams, and extensive social programming. Tennis or swimming can be enjoyed at the Hill House Swim & Fitness Club, or venture over to the Great House & Family Recreation Center for everything from bowling to fine dining.

Tumble Creek is a private enclave within the mountain resort community of Suncadia, which is neighbored by the towns of Roslyn (population 946) and Cle Elum (population 2,174) in Central Washington. Tumble Creek is an all-ages community served by the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District.

The Mountain Home Collection in Tumble Creek: Prices range from the high $1.3 millions to the mid-$1.8 millions. Those interested in taking a private tour or being a part of the exclusive grand opening can contact Rita Grant (360-488-3727; rita@landedgentry.com) or Jayci Shaddy (360-941-8130; jayci@landedgentry.com).