Some of the 57 luxury townhomes at McGraw Square at Queen Anne offer mountain and Puget Sound views.

SEATTLE — McGraw Square at Queen Anne, the only community of new homes in the city’s historic Queen Anne neighborhood, has released seven of its townhomes for sale — six of which have a private rooftop deck with mountain and Puget Sound views.

Built by Toll Brothers, McGraw Square at Queen Anne includes 57 luxury townhomes.

McGraw Square at Queen Anne Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays–Fridays at 901 W. McGraw St., Seattle Prices: From $1 million Information: 206-363-5000 or tollbrothers.com

“This is one of the last releases we will have with rooftop decks, so the time to buy is now,” says Debbie Lee, the community sales manager. “The outlook from these rooftop decks is phenomenal. You can sit out there with your coffee or for an alfresco dinner and see the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound, even the cruise ships coming into the terminal.”

Lee says the newly released townhomes are situated in one of McGraw Square’s most enviable locations: at the top of the hill in a quiet part of the neighborhood along on Ninth Avenue. While these homes are not under construction yet, similar view homes with rooftop decks are currently in the framing stage and are available for hard-hat tours, she says.

Featured floor plans in the new release include the three-bedroom Emerson and Emerson Elite. These plans offer an inviting foyer which leads to an open floor plan that unifies the dining room, kitchen and great room. The gourmet kitchen has a center island, Kohler fixtures and a generous pantry area. The community’s model home, the Emerson Elite, offers homebuyers the chance to experience the layout firsthand.

Buyers have the option to personalize their new home with help from a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio. Buyers meet over two sessions for advice on how to make their home reflect their style. Whether it’s a conversation about the latest color trends in paint or a consultation about hardware or designer lighting, this is often a defining experience for a Toll Brothers homebuyer, Lee says.

“Starting this weekend, there is also the opportunity to purchase during [the builder’s] national sales event, which offers incredible Design Studio incentives,” says Lee.

As part of the event, homebuyers who purchase by Sept. 29 receive 50% off of Design Studio options (up to $30,000), as well as other vendor incentives. If homebuyers attend the Toll Brothers’ “Brunch and Browse Event” on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Design Studio, they will receive an additional $4,000 in Design Studio credit if they buy during the national sales event.

In addition to presale homes, McGraw Square has quick-delivery homes that are designed with a professional’s touch. These will be completed by the end of the year. They feature the Barrett and Emerson plans, and are situated around the community’s courtyard.

All residents at McGraw Square are just minutes away from the dining, culture and employment centers of downtown Seattle, and within walking distance of the quaint coffee shops, restaurants and amenities of Queen Anne.