With most of us spending more time at home than ever before, a recent study from Realtor.com showed that consumers now put quality-of-life factors at the top of their home shopping priority list.

A quiet neighborhood or property was buyers’ No. 1 priority, followed by outdoor space, including a patio or yard. A nicer kitchen and appliances for cooking more at home followed closely after, along with home offices.

The home has become even more of a hub as American homes become our workplaces, gyms, classrooms and more. And now that a fully-remote life is possible, many are leaving the cities to focus on the things that matter most to them, like being close to the outdoors, finding a new pace of life, and spending quality time with loved ones.

Those buyers are finding a perfect match for their priorities at Tehaleh, Washington’s best-selling new home community. The community offers more than 50 floor plans with features such as chef’s kitchens with stainless steel appliances, yards, covered patios with fireplaces, and dedicated office spaces to maximize work-from-home comfort and productivity.

“In Tehaleh, buyers get much more home for their value compared to Seattle, and have access to 1,800 acres dedicated to parks, trails and open space,” says Scott Jones, senior vice president, operations for Newland. “This includes more than 28 miles of trails, where buyers can quickly find fresh air and a new pace of life: hectic afternoon commutes turn into adventures with the family on the trails; runners exchange the treadmill for sunshine, fresh air and scenery; and some trails conveniently lead right to coffee and snacks at the on-site café, Caffé D’arte.”

Tehaleh also offers a lively collection of 12 parks designed for every speed and pastime. Pups play off-leash at the Hounds Hollow dog park, teens ride the ramps at The Edge skate park, and those looking for a little peace and quiet enjoy the gardens and scenic landscapes at Reflection Park, full of birds and wildlife.

Buyers interested in finding a home that complements a close proximity to the outdoors will love features such as covered front porches that keep the family dry on rainy days, or provide a perch to sip coffee, read a book outside, and wave to neighbors passing by on walks around the neighborhood.

Azure Northwest Homes offers these features and more in homes like its new Seward floor plan, priced in the high $300,000s, with three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a modern kitchen with shaker-style soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a backyard for kids or pets to run around in.

The brand-new Freedom Collection from Trilogy at Tehaleh by Shea Homes also offers features that bring homeowners closer to the outdoors. Priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s and located in Tehaleh’s 55-and-older active adult community, these 1,622- to 2,141-square-foot-homes feature a single-story floor plan with the primary suite on the main floor; a covered patio to relax and enjoy fresh air throughout the year; and a flexible den or office space for silent retreat, home projects or work.

These features can also be found in homes like the Pearl from Richmond American Homes, which is perfect for a growing family. Priced in the low $500,000s, this 2,406-square-foot home features five bedrooms and three baths, along with a powder room and private study near the entrance to accommodate working from home full-time, and a spacious kitchen for trying new dishes and cooking nutritious meals.

Homes at Tehaleh are priced from the low $300,000s to the mid-$900,000s for designs that range from 1,342 to 3,912 square feet. The lineup of award-winning builders includes Azure Northwest Homes, Brookstone Homes, HC Homes, Lennar, MainVue Homes, Noffke Homes, Richmond American Homes, and the 55-plus active-adult community, Trilogy at Tehaleh.

Tehaleh: Open virtually and by appointment. Base prices from the low $300,000s to the mid-$900,000s. Information: 253-205-8190 or tehaleh.com.

Tehaleh is owned in a joint-venture partnership between North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and a subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd., of Japan, and Newland, the master developer of the community. Tehaleh is one of more than 20 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together across the U.S. More information is available at newlandco.com or nashcommunities.com; equal housing opportunity.