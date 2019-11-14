PUYALLUP — When Real Estate Equities Development looks to develop a new Village Cooperative housing community for active adults, it carefully selects the area using a host of data points.

But communities don’t serve data points — they serve real people. That’s why the developer is so excited about its Puyallup senior cooperative community, now being planned for construction.

What is a senior cooperative? This home-ownership option operates differently than a single-family home, townhouse, condo or assisted-living community. When people decide to live at a Village Cooperative community, they’re not only wanting to get rid of their oversized house that doesn’t live comfortably any longer, but also to live better, to have closer ties to their neighbors and families, and to have the little luxuries they deserve.

The Village Cooperative of Puyallup offers a unique building design, management style and ownership structure. Instead of buying a home outright for $450,000 or more, Village Cooperative owners purchase an equity share, typically around $170,000, and then a monthly share of the operating expenses of about $1,600 (based on the size and location of the home) that covers all maintenance outside and inside the homes, including replacing the light bulbs.

While it’s not a new concept, it is new to Washington state. In fact, senior housing cooperatives have been around for more than 40 years, primarily throughout the Midwest. The communities are specifically designed for active adults ages 62 and older.

