Westharbor Homes is building two new neighborhoods in the master-planned resort community of Port Ludlow.

PORT LUDLOW — For homebuyers who are looking to downsize close to the city, but far enough away to enjoy an active and tranquil lifestyle, Westharbor Homes is building two new neighborhoods in the master-planned resort community of Port Ludlow.

The homes at Olympic Terrace II are located off Teal Lake Road and offer direct access to some of the best walking trails and fishing in the area. They range in size from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet and are situated on large, low-maintenance homesites with picturesque landscape and mountain views. Prices start in the high $300,000s, and move-in-ready homes are available.

Port Ludlow Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thursdays–Mondays at 490 Mount Constance Way, Port Ludlow Prices: From the high $300,000s Information: 360-918-6497 or westharborhomes.com

Ludlow Cove Cottages is a waterfront neighborhood of 42 cottage-style homes that is nearly sold out. All the homes are built using 360-degree architecture and placed on homesites that offer the best possible views and vistas.

A home featuring the builder’s Bainbridge floor plan is move-in ready, and a home with the Quilcene design will be available in October.

The new homes in both neighborhoods are built using energy-efficient techniques, including Energy Star ductless mini-split heating and cooling systems, low-e windows to minimize heat loss, and optimized lumber and truss packages to reduce building waste. Each home features quartz countertops, Craftsman-style accents and designer paints.

Both neighborhoods are located in the master-planned resort community of Port Ludlow, 10 minutes from the Hood Canal Bridge. Within the community are an 18-hole championship golf course, a 300-slip marina, more than 30 miles of maintained hiking and biking trails, and a waterfront restaurant and inn.

“Port Ludlow is more than a resort destination — it is a place to live,” says homeowner Victoria P. “Small communities living together that have a common goal, to live life to the fullest. There are trails to walk, golf to be played, tennis courts waiting to welcome residents, community centers to help us keep in shape and active, as well as stay connected through social activities. You can sit on the veranda at the Port Ludlow Inn with a glass of wine and watch the boats coming and going from the harbor.”

Westharbor Homes was named a Platinum Award Winner at the 2016 Best in American Living Awards and a Grand Award Winner at the 2015 Gold Nugget Awards. It was also recognized by the Professional Builder Design Awards in 2015 and 2016.