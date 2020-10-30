Trilogy at Tehaleh will host a by-appointment-only grand opening of three new model homes on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Prospective buyers will be able to browse the Affirm, Venture and Proclaim floor plans with social distancing and safety protocols in place. They are among the seven designs available in the new Freedom Collection by Shea Homes.

Homes in the Freedom Collection range in size from 1,622 to 2,367 square feet and have two or three bedrooms and two or three bathrooms. Priced from $434,900, the homes offer open-concept living spaces, expansive great rooms, master bedrooms with spacious baths, covered patios, chef’s kitchens, and guest bedrooms with attached baths.

Call 800-685-6484 to schedule an appointment to tour the new models.

All seven Freedom Collection floor plans are preselling now through the grand opening. In addition to the three models open for tours, visitors on Nov. 7 can learn more about the other plans, including the 1,847-square-foot Connect, priced from $494,900; the 1,928-square-foot Reunion, priced from $504,900; the 2,216-square-foot Discover, priced from $543,900; and the 2,367-square-foot Liberty, priced from $564,900.

Several of the homes have virtual tours available; they can be explored by visiting SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh.

Life at the 55-and-older Trilogy at Tehaleh community revolves around the amenity-rich Seven Summits Lodge, which is home to an upscale restaurant, the Mantel Culinary Ascent, as well as a fitness studio; culinary studio; game room; sports escape with a golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffleboard; and an indoor lap pool that transforms into an event space.

Outside, the lodge has a great lawn for outdoor events, pickleball courts, green space surrounding Reflection Lake and more.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which features 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. Ideal for those who enjoy nature and the outdoors, the community has biking and walking trails and is close to Lake Tapps and Mount Rainier.

Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Master Planned Community of the Year by the New Home Council at the 2018 Tribute Awards.

Mark Gray, area president for Shea Homes, says that the lifestyle at Trilogy at Tehaleh offers something for everyone.

“If you love to get outside to enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer, you’ll love this community,” he says. “Trilogy at Tehaleh is perfectly located with beauty all around. Mount Rainier in the distance offers a gorgeous backdrop, but there’s so much more to appreciate.

“Trilogy homeowners hike and bike during the day, then come back home and enjoy their beautiful homes and all the fun offered at Seven Summits Lodge, from socially distant Happier Hours to outdoor concerts to impromptu gatherings with neighbors.”

Trilogy at Tehaleh: Private and virtual tours available daily at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake. Prices from the high $300,000s. Information at 800-685-6484 or SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh.