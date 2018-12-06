The Alpine View Collection at Woodside offers larger homesites, new single-level designs and nicely appointed interior-finish packages.

MOUNT VERNON — Landed Gentry Homes and Communities will unveil a new model home this weekend for its Alpine View Collection, located within the 55-and-older Woodside community.

The collection offers larger homesites, new single-level designs and nicely appointed interior-finish packages. In addition, the builder is offering a holiday buyer bonus of $5,000 for those who purchase a home before Dec. 31.

Alpine View at Woodside Open noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 811 Alpine View Drive, Mount Vernon Prices: $479,900–$639,900 Information: 360-941-8130, 360-708-6763 or landedgentry.com

The new model home features an enlarged version of the builder’s single-level Sinclair design, with 2,150 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, a den and two bathrooms. The open concept offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. The master suite is located at the opposite side of the house from the other bedrooms and den.

Interiors include great-room living areas, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, solid-surface countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork and engineered wood flooring.

Prices in the Alpine View collection range from $479,900 to the mid-$600,000s.

“With the holiday season in full swing, now is a great time to take advantage of the rare buyer bonus and the excellent selection of new premium homesites,” says Kendra Decker, the vice president of Landed Gentry Homes and Communities.

Buyers have the option of purchasing a presale home, for which they can select their preferred colors and finishes. Or they can secure a home in Woodside’s earlier release, which typically offers an earlier move-in date.

While sales are now underway in the Alpine View neighborhood, the final nine homes are available in the rest of the Woodside community, with prices from $399,900 to $443,900.

Woodside offers several community amenities, including neighborhood parks, walking trails, and the recently completed private lodge and commons park, which serves as the centerpiece of the community.

Woodside is located within walking distance of Eaglemont Golf Course, and is near grocery stores and medical facilities. Downtown Mount Vernon is 3 miles away.

“Nestled in the Skagit Valley, natural beauty abounds and there is never a shortage of things to see and do,” Decker says. “From hiking the nearby North Cascades or the many state and local parks, to fishing the Skagit River and nearby Puget Sound, there is an abundance of outdoor activities.”

The area features a vibrant arts scene, with local exhibits, museums and performances staged at McIntyre Hall and other venues.