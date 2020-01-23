DUVALL — The Ridge at Big Rock will open the doors to its new model home at a winter-themed event on Jan. 25 from noon to 4 pm. The event will feature home tours, refreshments and a giveaway.

The Ridge at Big Rock — located within 12 miles of Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond — features a community clubhouse, seven neighborhood parks and a variety of home designs.

The new model home features the Burke Elite, a paired-home design that spans 2,056 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior was designed by Antoinette Cordero, a senior designer at Ryan Young Interiors.

“We’ve been looking forward to having a finished model home,” says Kim Buchan, the community sales consultant at The Ridge at Big Rock. “Not only are our homebuyers excited to see it, but the community in general is anticipating what we have to offer.”

Cordero says her design vision incorporates a sleek contemporary aesthetic warmed by a copper color palette, chrome hardware and lighting, and black metal detailing throughout. At the entry, walnut hardwood flooring in a herringbone-like design leads to a den space complemented with built-ins for accessories and books. Modern landscape photography creates a Northwest feel, a nod to the surrounding natural environment.

Up the stairs, an expansive great room welcomes with an attached covered deck. The room is highlighted by a minimalist fireplace ringed by marble stone. There is an open gourmet kitchen with dark espresso cabinetry and a center island with waterfall edges.

“The look is really simple and clean,” says Cordero. “The upper kitchen cabinets are all glass — a beautiful way to display vases, pottery and glassware.”

The main floor includes a dining room with extensive windows and a charming alcove. A smoky glass light fixture accentuates the room, illuminating the dining table with its concrete base and black, low-profile seating.

The second floor’s highlight is the master bedroom, designed with a wooden wall treatment, dark grey velvet headboards, espresso nightstands and a chrome lighting fixture from Restoration Hardware. “There are a lot of textures with beautiful contrasts that give a little bit of drama to this room,” says Cordero.

There are also two auxiliary bedrooms in the Burke Elite. One bedroom features an empowering “women in science” motif with a two-tone color palette and illustrated scientific murals. The second is designed for the ultimate soccer girl with a pitch painted on the ceiling, a headboard wall accented with soccer netting, and themed light fixtures.

At The Ridge at Big Rock, buyers can personalize their homes with help from a professional at the Kirkland Design Studio. Visitors can tour the model for inspiration on lighting, paint palettes, fixtures and more.

Homebuyers who purchase at The Ridge at Big Rock by Feb. 17 can take advantage of the Toll Brothers National Sales Event, which offers savings and incentives toward design studio options.

____

The Ridge at Big Rock: Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays–Fridays at 27026 N.E. Big Rock Road, Duvall. Prices from the high $400,000s. 425-296-0095 or TheRidgeAtBigRock.com/MGO