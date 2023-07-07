Turning south from Highway 28 and beginning the weaving descent down Crescent Bar Road brings back memories for many — some going back decades. The unmistakable vistas overlooking this stretch of the Columbia River, set against a 500-foot basalt cliff, imprint an image that’s hard to forget. And who would want to?

“A good handful of interested buyers I meet recall a time when they visited Crescent Bar as a camper, a day-boater or summer guest of a friend who owned a condo or timeshare,” says Melissa Camp, the sales director at Crescent Ridge and a longtime Washingtonian. “And yet, this area still feels undiscovered by so many — including Central Washington residents and vacationers. When new folks arrive, they’re mesmerized. It’s hard to get their attention as they take in these views.”

A one-of-a-kind opportunity

A brand-new luxury development perched on the banks of the Columbia, Crescent Ridge is the answer to spending every summer in this spectacular landscape. Whether you’re a Crescent Bar loyalist or new to Central Washington’s ultimate playground, becoming an owner at Crescent Ridge is a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the Pacific Northwest.

Future home to a suite of resort-inspired amenities, The Vineyard is a buzzing new focal point of Crescent Ridge. The neighborhood is easily identifiable, marked by rows of working vineyards that were selected and planted in partnership with award-winning winemaker Pete Beaumont. In addition to being pleasing to the eye, these vines will soon fuel a variety of future vintages in the Beaumont lineup.

Crescent Ridge was carefully laid out to ensure protected views looking west across the Columbia River, and each home takes full advantage of this highly coveted, yet hard-to-find treat for the eyes. Expansive wraparound patios and floor-to-ceiling windows put these signature sights on display throughout the home.

Unlike many alternatives in Central Washington, the new homes at Crescent Ridge are designed for single-level living and feature one of three unique finish styles. Plans range in size from 2,000 to over 2,800 square feet and have been designed for full-time living, seasonal use or as a luxury vacation rental. Each home features an expansive kitchen with a Thermador Masterpiece Collection appliance suite, a generous owner’s suite, home office/den, ensuite bathrooms for secondary bedrooms, whole-home automation and high-end finishes.

Both offered floor plans also cater to adventure. Homes include oversized garages with 12-foot-tall doors to accommodate vehicles, boats, RVs, quads and plenty of gear. Plus, a mudroom that typically features dual sets of washers and dryers and an oversized pantry will ensure these homes support an active indoor/outdoor lifestyle with ease.

Crescent Ridge is centrally located within the Crescent Bar Recreation Area. Many will enjoy a calm morning walk with their pup through the wide-open landscapes of Crescent Ridge, while others can take advantage of an interconnected trail system that includes riverside pathways through the heights of Crescent Ridge, where one can stand in awe of the tallest basalt heights of Babcock Bench.

As the sun sets, sampling new vintages at the onsite tasting room comes naturally, while enjoying live music at the outdoor amphitheater. All of it is just steps away from Crescent Ridge’s homes.

In 2024, owners and their guests will be able to take a dip in the new pool and soak year-round in the outdoor spa, both overlooking the Columbia River. A connected fitness center features cardio, strength and functional training equipment that will ensure every workout style is supported with ease. From spring to fall, pickleball can be enjoyed with friends and family on the region’s first dedicated regulation pickleball courts.

Model homes open

Crescent Ridge recently opened two model homes and a sales gallery as part of its new Vineyard neighborhood. Interested buyers can meet Camp and sales associate Kiana Black, learn about the unique setting, and tour the Columbia and Solera floor plans.

In addition, a limited collection of nearly completed homes was recently released in time to maximize buyer enjoyment of the summer season in Central Washington’s ultimate playground. Homes with introductory prices have seen tremendous interest, Camp says, and two have already been sold just weeks after their initial release.

Remaining homes in the limited inaugural release are priced from $1.7 million. Select inventory is move-in ready.

Crescent Ridge: Information and current availability at 509-787-0500 or CrescentRidgeResort.com.