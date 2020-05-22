It can be said that for a new-home community to thrive, it should be designed with a range of home prices, from affordable to luxury, and include landscaped streets and walkable sidewalks and trails throughout.

Add to that dazzling views of Mount Rainier and 1,800 acres dedicated to open space and you have Tehaleh, which has been ranked Washington state’s best-selling new-home community for seven years in a row.

“From small pocket neighborhoods surrounded by corridors of trees, to the way the streets were aligned to maximize mountain views, every decision for Tehaleh was centered around ‘life in the forest’,” says Scott Jones, senior vice present of operations for Newland, a pioneer in the development of master-planned communities with 140 under its belt.

He says Newland’s expertise is expressed in every detail, including Tehaleh’s 11 parks, which appeal to every speed and pastime. Kids squeal with delight at the treehouse and animal paw prints in Expedition Grove, skaters roll up and down the ramps of The Edge, and residents of all ages savor the ponds and green spaces at Yonder, Ponder and Knoll parks.

Priced from the mid-$300,000s, the homes are by an award-winning lineup of builders, including Azure Northwest Homes, Brookstone Homes, HC Homes, Lennar, MainVue Homes, Noffke Homes and Richmond American Homes, as well as the 55-and-older active-adult community Trilogy at Tehaleh.

Tehaleh: Open virtually and by appointment at 19001 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Priced from the mid-$300,000s to the high $800,000s. Information: 253-205-8190 or tehaleh.com.

Tehaleh is owned in a joint-venture partnership between North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and a subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd., of Japan, and Newland, the master developer of the community. Tehaleh is one of more than 20 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together across the U.S. More information is available at newlandco.com or nashcommunities.com; equal housing opportunity.