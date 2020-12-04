Trilogy at Tehaleh recently introduced Design Joy, which is available for homes in its Freedom Collection. The new design program by Shea Homes makes home design simple and invites buyers to work with the same professionals who design Trilogy’s model homes and resort clubs.

With the Design Joy program, homebuyers choose from five curated style collections and three levels of options within each. Everything from cabinets to flooring to fixtures has been selected by design professionals within three collections: Classic Chic, Fresh and Clean, and Modern Vibe.

The design process has been streamlined for the buyer, reducing the time required to make a home feel like home while also simplifying the pricing process. More details are available by calling 800-685-6494.

The Freedom Collection includes seven floor plans that range in size from 1,622 to 2,366 square feet with two or three bedrooms and two or three bathrooms. Priced from the high $400,000, the homes offer open-concept living spaces, comfortable great rooms, master bedrooms with en suite baths, covered patios, chef’s kitchens, and guest bedrooms with attached baths. The rambler design is intended to meet the lifestyle needs of a range of homebuyers.

Three all-new model homes within the Freedom Collection were recently unveiled at a grand opening event Trilogy at Tehaleh . They include the 1,622-square-foot Affirm, the 2,046-square-foot Venture and the 2,141-square-foot Proclaim. Freedom Collection homes are priced from $474,900 to $553,900.

Trilogy has also reintroduced its Resort Collection, with three attached-home floor plans that range from 1,342 to 1,678 square feet. Prices start in the low $400,000s.

Buyers seeking to take advantage of every inch of space in their homes will appreciate the functional layouts and commitment to open-concept living in the Resort Collection. The gourmet kitchens, living areas that flow seamlessly together, private master suites and outdoor spaces combine for homes that appeal to a range of buyers.

In addition, the Resort Collection homes feature distinctive exteriors that create the look of detached homes.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. Outdoor lovers will enjoy the biking and walking trails throughout the community and the surrounding nature, including nearby Lake Tapps and Mount Rainier.

At the heart of Trilogy at Tehaleh is Seven Summits Lodge, which is home to an upscale restaurant, The Mantel Culinary Ascent. The lodge also has a fitness studio; a game room; a culinary studio for cooking demonstrations and classes; a sports escape with a golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffle board; an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space; pickleball courts; a great lawn for outdoor events; and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.

Trilogy at Tehaleh: Private and virtual tours available daily at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake. Information at 800-685-6494 or SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh.