The collection of 135 homes is a first in more than a decade for the neighborhood, and brings unique city amenities to the Eastside market.

KIRKLAND — Like most of the Eastside, Kirkland has been caught up in the current of a skyrocketing market of single-family homes, townhomes and rental properties. The unfortunate side effect has been a 10-year drought for attainable home ownership in new, luxury multi-family condominium developments.

But all of that is about to change.

JADE Residences Sales gallery located at 12011 124th Ave. N.E., Kirkland Prices: From less than $400,000 to more than $700,000 Information: jadekirkland.com

Terrene Urban, one of the Eastside’s most prominent single-family homebuilders, and Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) recently announced a first-of its-kind offering, JADE Residences, which is set to serve as the solution to that decade-long dry spell.

After celebrating its groundbreaking last month, the new condominium community has garnered a slew of interested homebuyers for presale and early reservations.

JADE has 135 one- and two-bedroom condominiums priced from less than $400,000 to more than $700,000 — a starting price point and a new style of next-gen urban living that are both new to the area.

Designed by Sechrist Design, the interiors draw upon an internationally-inspired aesthetic and have been designed for what the future of city living will look like for Kirkland.

“It’s a great time for a development like this,” says Wade Metz, the founder of Terrene Urban. “The Kirkland market hasn’t seen an offering like this in quite a while, and there is significant demand for this type of living. We have the location, the amenities, the right-sized homes and the right price.”

JADE is located adjacent to the Village at Totem Lake, a multimillion-dollar development that is nearing completion. The brand-new complex features approximately 1,200 residential apartment units, a Whole Foods market, an iPic theater, and numerous luxury dining and retail spaces.

JADE is within walking distance of picturesque areas for hiking and other outdoor activities, and offers convenient commutes to the tech campuses of Google, Facebook, Oculus, GoDaddy and others.

JADE features amenities for an optimized lifestyle in Kirkland. The building will have a full-time concierge and dedicated package spaces for cold storage, Amazon deliveries, laundry service and other conveniences. A rooftop deck boasts panoramic views, as well as a firepit and grilling stations for outdoor evenings. Inside, the club room includes a catering kitchen, bar, screening area, fireplace and private dining table. Residents can stay in shape at the building’s wellness center, or spend quality pet time at the dog walk. There is also secure and private parking with electric charging.

According to Matt Van Damm, vice presidents of sales at RSIR, JADE is the first new offering in Kirkland to cater to the next generation of streamlined city lifestyles, and offers efficiently sized and attainably priced urban condominiums.

“In over 10 years, there hasn’t been a new development of this caliber that’s reasonably within the grasp of first-time buyers,” he says. “This is monumental for both the neighborhood and those interested in owning a home that fits their style and unique needs in this enviable location.”

The JADE sales gallery, located at 12011 124th Ave. N.E. in Kirkland, will celebrate its grand opening in early October. The state-of-the-art gallery will include a model residence and showcase the finishes, and amenities through samples, virtual reality and CGI. Buyers will be able to reserve their homes and lock in introductory pricing.