Conner Homes has opened its newest community, Brasswood, in Snohomish. The neighborhood of 60 homes overlooks the Snohomish River Valley and is nestled among green farmlands with views of the Cascade Mountain range.

Brasswood has been carefully developed with future residents in mind. The neighborhood’s location offers access to major job centers, schools and shopping, with plenty of space to enjoy the area’s natural beauty. Residents can enjoy a private park and picnic areas, surrounded by a network of connecting walking trails.

The Brasswood community provides easy access to Highway 9 and I-5, making it a short commute to Boeing, Redmond, Bellevue and Seattle. The neighborhood is part of the highly rated Snohomish School District and is less than 5 miles from the historic downtown of Snohomish, Stocker Farms and the Snohomish Valley Golf Center.

The Brasswood community is comprised of seven different floor plans, each carefully crafted to meet the unique needs of families. Two story and daylight basement homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homes include luxury finishes and the Conner Homes signature design of oversized windows and doors to maximize the light in every space.

“At Conner Homes, our expertise is understanding the needs of our homebuyers. We incorporate that understanding into every step of the design process,” said Michael Lorenz, president of Conner Homes. “Residents of Brasswood will be able to nurture their family in a home that they can trust was built with the upmost of integrity.”

Based in Bellevue, Conner Homes has been building a variety of homes in the Pacific Northwest for over 60 years, Lorenz said, making it the longest-standing local homebuilder in the region. Its designs prioritize natural light to create brighter, more welcoming spaces and incorporate eco-friendly technologies to minimize environmental impact.

Brasswood: Model home tours available by appointment. Call 888-302-1252 or visit connerhomes.com/communities/brasswood.