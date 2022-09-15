New-home community Horizon, in Blaine, Washington, is hosting a special VIP community preview on Oct. 1 featuring four model homes by three homebuilders.

Horizon offers new single-family homes in the vacation-worthy setting of Blaine — located about an hour south of Vancouver, B.C., and 24 miles north of Bellingham. The area offers views that span from the Cascade Mountains to Birch Bay.

On Oct. 1, guests can be among the first to set foot in this brand-new community. Start your tour at the VIP party, where guests will enjoy live music, wine and beer, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and special Horizon goodies. Then explore the models, where Horizon’s three builders — Century Communities, MainVue Homes and Noffke Homes — are putting the finishing touches on their homes.

Horizon is the type of community where residents can either plant new roots, or retreat to for a cherished vacation home. You can choose to spend your days walking in the forest or simply enjoying the coziness of your home. Nestled in a forested green, Horizon offers 149 acres of idyllic living with convenient access to a range of outdoor adventures. You can be as active as you want, or sit back and take in the views.

A mile-long neighborhood trail system weaves around the community and is expected to connect to the Coast Millennium Trail, which leads down to the Semiahmoo Spit and beyond.

Recharge your mind and your spirit with 24 acres of open space. Treat your family to a rousing game of bocce ball or horseshoes, grab your pup for an exhilarating stroll, or take a breather with a good book in one of the neighborhood parks.

The town of Blaine features a historic downtown harbor, piers for fishing, several restaurants and outdoor adventure galore — all set between the metropolitan vibes of Vancouver and the charm of Bellingham.

And when residents want to get away from it all, they won’t have to go far. Just down the street are year-round activities for all ages in Semiahmoo. Golf aficionados will love the Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club, an Arnold Palmer golf course with water on five holes. In addition, there are fishing, biking, dining, boating, camping and spa opportunities at the marina and nearby Semiahmoo Resort.

Horizon is a project by Harbor Custom Development, Inc., a real estate development company founded in Gig Harbor. They are involved in all aspects of the land development cycle — including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, sales and management — of various residential projects in Washington, California, Texas and Florida.

To RSVP for Harbor’s VIP community preview on Oct. 1 or for more information, visit horizonbyharbor.com or call 888-772-2884.