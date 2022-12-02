With views that stretch from the Cascade Mountains to Birch Bay, opportunities are bright at Horizon. This community of new single-family homes is located in the vacation-worthy setting of Blaine — a one-hour drive south of Vancouver, B.C., and 24 miles north of Bellingham.

Spend your days sailing the harbor, playing golf, taking a hike or simply sipping tea and enjoying the view from your front porch. Prefer to stay close to home? Get outside and enjoy the fresh air on Horizon’s neighborhood trail system, where you can recharge your mind (and tire out your pup!) with 24 acres of open space. Looking for some low-key action? Neighborhood parks offer horseshoes courts and bocce ball, too.

Private and thoughtfully designed neighborhoods

Enjoy a choice of new-construction homes with room for you and your family. Choose from a stylish selection of homes that are perfect for either part-time or full-time Birch Bay life. Sit back and take in the views from the Salish Sea to Mount Baker, or make the most of work-from-home life in a beautiful small town that’s just a day trip away from Vancouver.

The neighborhoods at Horizon are crafted by three renowned Pacific Northwest homebuilders.

Century Communities

One-, two- and three-story homes from Century Communities boast expansive covered decks for taking in the Birch Bay views. Double-sided fireplaces bring luxury and maximize the cozy atmosphere on chilly nights. Explore Century’s array of offerings, from classic rambler designs to spacious, multilevel homes — perfect for hosting friends and family any time of year. Century’s model home is now open for touring.

• 2,237–3,283 square feet

• 3–5 bedrooms

• 1.75–3.25 baths

• Rambler, 2- and 3-story homes

• 2- and 3-car garages

• Priced from the low $700,000s

MainVue Homes

MainVue Homes is committed to bringing customers access to the latest in design by building bold, distinctive and luxury new homes at an unmatched value. Homebuyers can choose from a range of single- and multistory home designs, including a main-floor grand suite, then customize the floor plans to suit their lifestyle.

Every MainVue home comes with luxury inclusions as standard, including 3cm quartz counters, European frameless cabinetry and expansive windows throughout that allow for an abundance of natural light and generous views of the Salish Sea and Olympic Mountains. Homes also include MainVue’s signature outdoor rooms, which feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and composite decking, with Birch Bay views as the backdrop.

Now open for touring, the Ivy model home features 4,109 square feet of luxury living, including soaring two-story ceilings, designer features and the latest color trends, styles and décor.

• 2,622–4,239 square feet

• 3–4 bedrooms

• 2.5–4.5 baths

• Rambler and 2-story homes

• 2- and 3-car garages

• Priced from the high $800,000s

Noffke Homes

Noffke Homes brings craftsman and contemporary styles to Horizon with flexible, open-concept, hand-tailored living spaces that include custom cabinetry, hand-painted MDF millwork, fully wrapped windows and generously-sized bedrooms. Homebuyers can kick off their culinary adventures in kitchens with oversized islands and stainless-steel professional series appliances.

Stay-at-home spa days come naturally with free-standing bathtubs and oversized walk-in showers, while covered patios with T&G pine ceilings set the stage for luxe lodge living. If you purchase early, Noffke will work with you to pick out the best interior selections that reflect your personal style. Visit the Noffke model home to see all the modern appointments.

• 2,235–3,383 square feet

• 3–4 bedrooms

• 2.75–3 baths

• Rambler and 2-story homes

• 2- and 3-car garages

• Priced from the high $900,000s

Visit HorizonByHarbor.com and get directions to take a tour of these new model homes.

Horizon is a project by Harbor Custom Development, Inc., a real estate development company founded in Gig Harbor. They are involved in all aspects of the land development cycle — including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing and sales — of various residential projects in Washington, California, Texas and Florida.