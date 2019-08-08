Both residential buildings are set to open in August. Reservations are being accepted from future residents.

TACOMA — Franke Tobey Jones recently hosted ribbon-cutting ceremonies for its new independent-living Bristol View Apartments and its Care Center for skilled nursing and memory care.

A not-for-profit, 62-and-older senior living community, Franke Tobey Jones has served the Puget Sound region since 1924 on its 20-acre campus in North Tacoma near Point Defiance Park, the Tacoma waterfront and the Point Ruston retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Franke Tobey Jones Private tours available at 5340 N. Bristol St., Tacoma Information: 253-617-1197 or franketobeyjones.com

Both residential buildings are set to open in August. Reservations are being accepted from future residents.

The new Bristol View Apartments building has 16 residences. Most apartments have Puget Sound views, while the others have views of the historic campus and Tudor-style buildings.

Bristol View’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments with modern floor plans include spacious living/dining rooms with gas fireplace and balcony, master suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks, all with high-end finishes. Small pets are allowed.

Residents have the option to cook at home in their gourmet kitchen or join others in the restaurant-style dining room. The community patio has a grill when it’s time to take the party outdoors.

“We’re focused on helping residents have active, enriching experiences,” says Michelle Olafson, Director of Accommodations and Resident Relations. “They can spend time in the woodworking and craft rooms, participate in Senior University programs or join a yoga class in the 6,000-square-foot fitness center — all at no extra charge.”

The apartments range from 1,306 to 1,575 square feet. More than half of the Bristol View Apartments have already sold. Entry fee prices start at $195,000.

“We’re also eager to open our new Care Center, which will provide memory care and long-term skilled nursing to more people who need those services,” says Olafson. “The unique layout creates multiple spaces for people to enjoy life with great activities, wonderful food and interaction with others.”

Innovations at the care center include a new way to dispense medications, she says. Each resident’s room has a locked cabinet for storing medications.

The care center’s first floor will be home to 28 memory-care residents. Designed for people experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia, the memory-care center has mostly private suites with full bathrooms.

Memory-care residents will have access to secure outdoor patios and courtyards.

Long-term skilled nursing residents will be on the care center’s main level. The 41 private suites each have a full bathroom; a two-room suite also is available. Clusters of rooms are centered around open gathering spaces which give family and friends comfortable gathering spaces.

Organized activities encourage friendship and socializing, reminiscing, exercise and hobbies. Dining rooms, therapy and activity rooms are all under one roof.

To encourage communication, the care center has gathering spaces for nurses, CNAs and other staff to interact with residents and family members. Outdoor patios, lots of windows, and garden beds with a greenhouse add to the comfortable surroundings.

Professionals offer 24-hour care, and chefs prepare meals on-site for the dining rooms.

While prices vary, all memory care and skilled nursing resident fees cover medical care, three meals a day, weekly housekeeping and transportation to off-site medical appointments.

Those wishing to tour the Bristol View Apartments, the new care center or any part of the Franke Tobey Jones campus can call Olafson at 253-752-6621.