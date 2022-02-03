Regency at Ten Trails, a new luxury community for active adults age 55 or older, is opening within the acclaimed Ten Trails master-planned community in Black Diamond. It will be the first active-adult community built in the Pacific Northwest by Toll Brothers.

Regency at Ten Trails will include 403 single-story homes in craftsman, modern farmhouse and contemporary styles. They will range in size from 1,340 to 2,379 square feet with two or three bedrooms, covered outdoor living spaces and two- or three-car garages. Homebuyers can also select options such as outdoor gas fireplaces, multi-gen or dual primary bedroom suites, extended primary bedroom suites, and flex rooms that are ideal for home-office use.

Personalization opportunities will be available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, where buyers can work with a professional design consultant to select from a wide range of fixtures and finishes.

Regency by Toll Brothers Active Adult represents the builder’s premier offering for 55-and-older homebuyers across the country, and Regency at Ten Trails will mark the debut of the brand in Washington state. Designed with active lifestyles in mind, Regency at Ten Trails will provide residents with exclusive access to a 3.9-acre recreation center with a 10,000-square-foot private clubhouse, indoor pool, fitness studio, lounge, multipurpose rooms, pickleball courts, a bocce ball area and views of Mount Rainier.

Additional amenities are available to buyers through the Ten Trails master-planned community, including playgrounds, parks, sports fields, an event stage, and a future retail village with shopping, dining and entertainment.

Regency at Ten Trails is located close to an abundance of outdoor recreation, making it a perfect fit for active lifestyles. Hiking, mountain biking, skiing and other snow sports, horseback riding, camping and more are only a short drive away. The quaint and historic town of Black Diamond is conveniently close to major highways, Sea-Tac Airport and everyday conveniences.

Regency at Ten Trails: Open Mondays-Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Ten Trails master-planned community, Black Diamond. Priced from the low $700,000s. Information: 844-845-5263 or RegencyAtTenTrails.com/SEA.