RENTON — Cedarcroft is a luxury community of 27 single-family homes that offers large homesites and a variety of distinctive home designs.

This weekend, the community is highlighting its Jackson floor plan, which features an open, light-filled design spanning 3,158 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The plan also includes the unique ability to add on a multi-generational bedroom suite.

Cedarcroft Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 16023 S.E. 144th St., Renton Prices: From $899,995 Information: 425-616-3338 or tollbrothers.com

“Homebuyers are going to love the Jackson, and the good news is, we have five available, including one quick-delivery home,” says Jim Summers, community sales manager at Cedarcroft.

The home’s covered entry and porch lead to an inviting foyer, offering views to the great room. “It’s truly a grand entry,” says Summers. “You walk into a spectacular great room that flows into an outdoor living area, giving lots of space to entertain and gather.”

The Jackson has an open kitchen with an island and breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a walk-in pantry.

The Jackson plan has a convenient first-floor bedroom, a two-car garage and an attached mudroom. The optional multi-generational addition expands the first-floor bedroom to include its own attached living room, full bath and walk-in closet. This option includes a three-car garage.

“We love offering our homebuyers choices, and the multi-generational suite is ideal for those living with in-laws or extended family members,” says Summers. “It provides a convenient separate living quarter.”

Upstairs, the Jackson has an elegant master bedroom with a tray ceiling, dual walk-in closets and a master bath with dual-sink vanity, large soaking tub, luxe glass-enclosed shower and private water closet. There is a bonus loft and generous auxiliary bedrooms.

Another Cedarcroft highlight is its large yards. “It’s part of the luxurious Toll Brothers’ experience,” says Summers. “You can have a barbecue, badminton or fire pit out there — the homesites are that big.”

Toll Brothers also offers the ability to personalize its homes through two consultations with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio. Personalization can include anything from designer lighting fixtures to fencing, paint colors, hardware and hardwood flooring.

Cedarcroft is located in the highly rated Issaquah School District and served by Briarwood Elementary, Maywood Middle School and Liberty High School. It is within minutes of I-405, granting swift access to several major employment centers, as well as shopping at The Landing and downtown Bellevue and Seattle.

“This is a smart purchase for a buyer because they’re going to get all the benefits of a Toll Brothers home, great schools and spacious back yards, which they cannot get in almost any other community. And they’re going to get it for a price you can’t touch on the Eastside,” says Summers.