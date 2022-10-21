Comfortable contemporary homes stylishly designed for today’s urban lifestyles are now available for immediate move-in at KODA Condominiums, located in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The 17-story high-rise houses a collection of studio, urban-one-bedroom, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes ranging in size from 466 to 1,115 square feet. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.

The tower overlooks Seattle’s historic and culturally rich Nihonmachi (Japantown), a city-central neighborhood ripe with culture and history.

The homes at KODA feature generous ceiling heights, walls of glass, exposed concrete columns and engineered hardwood floors. Custom kitchens include stainless steel appliances, induction cooking, quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and premium plumbing fixtures.

Homes are finished in one of two designer color schemes — Tokyo and Hokkaido — and many include kitchen islands.

KODA offers a full complement of in-building amenities, including a full-service concierge and co-working lounge; a seventh-floor wellness center with yoga and fitness studio; a Zen garden and library with conference room; and the KODA Club Sky Lounge on the 17th floor with a rooftop terrace offering expansive views of neighborhood landmarks, the Seattle skyline, Elliott Bay, Mount Rainier and the Olympic Mountains.

The building also offers two guest suites for overnight visitors, as well as a dedicated car-share program.

The Chinatown-International District — centered between downtown’s Central Business District, historic Pioneer Square and action-packed Capitol Hill — possesses boundless potential of which homebuyers are finally taking note. Nearby, the Stadium District offers countless events and happenings ranging from professional sports and concerts to exhibitions and seasonal traditions. Perhaps most transformative is the $2 billion waterfront restoration project and seaside promenade that promises to return Seattle’s connection to Elliott Bay.

Benefiting from a 98 Walk Score and a 100 Transit Score, the building design addresses the automobile as an option rather than an obligation, and encourages residents to enjoy the neighborhood businesses and cultural venues on foot in one of the most walkable urban cores in the U.S. Just a block from King Street Station, KODA residents will also benefit from the full reach of Sound Transit 3, a $55 billion light rail transportation expansion linking the CID to key destinations and employment centers in the region.

KODA Condominiums: Viewings by appointment at Fifth Avenue and South Main Street, Seattle. Studios priced from the mid-$300,000s, two-bedrooms from the low $500,000s and water views from the low $700,000s. Information: ownKODA.com.