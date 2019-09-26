Stone Creek backs up to natural green space and includes both ramblers and two-story homes.

BONNEY LAKE — Just south of the recreational opportunities at Lake Tapps, Garrette Custom Homes is building Stone Creek, a new collection of 30 homes with homesites that measure up to 17,800 square feet.

The neighborhood backs up to natural green space and includes both ramblers and two-story homes with lower-level master suites. Prices start in the mid-$500,000s.

Stone Creek Open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Thursdays–Tuesdays and 1–4 p.m. Wednesdays at 7714 214th Ave. E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the mid-$500,000s Information: 253-656-5623 or garrettecustomhomes.com

“We have had so many people come by from north King County looking for more elbow room and a better value — from growing families to downsizing empty nesters,” says Shane Elliott, sales manager for Garrette Custom Homes. “They love that they can choose between the one-story rambler or a coveted master-on-main design, which is getting harder and harder to find in today’s market, particularly in new construction.”

Of the 30 homes, 10 have already been spoken for and five are complete and ready for quick move-ins. Four of the move-in-ready homes are ramblers.

“Like its name suggests, nothing that Garrette Custom Homes builds is cookie cutter. Our designers go to great lengths to make sure every home is unique in some way,” says Elliott.

Northwest Craftsman detailing is rooted by solid construction, including durable Cemplank lap siding and high-performance Tyvek wrap.

The three- and four-bedroom home designs range in size from 1,700 to more than 4,100 square feet and feature elements such as coffered great room ceilings, parlors or private offices, formal dining rooms and breakfast nooks. Some homes have the option for a three-car garage, and others have flexible spaces that can be finished as an additional bedroom, bonus room or loft.

“We even have view homes available,” says Elliott. “Some of the homesites, including a couple of our finished homes, have peekaboo Mount Rainier views. From another homesite you can see Lake Tapps.”

Homebuyers can choose from premier or contemporary finish packages. Interior options include stainless-steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops with full-height backsplashes, extensive millwork throughout, and gas fireplaces elegantly framed in tile or stone.

To personalize the spaces even further, Garrette Custom Homes has a 5,000-square-foot design center where buyers can select their lighting, flooring, appliances and more.

Stone Creek’s location places homeowners within easy access of everyday amenities. Target, Costco and other shopping are nearby, as are connections to Highway 410.