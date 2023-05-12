Mountlake Terrace is on track to become one of the most desirable communities in the Pacific Northwest. Already known for its mountain views, convenient location, numerous parks and abundant golf courses, residents will also benefit from proximity to the new light rail station, offering just a 30-minute commute to Seattle.

A wide array of retail options awaits nearby at Alderwood Mall, as well as Costco, Safeway, Best Buy and Target just minutes away. The community also enjoys easy access to Interstate 5 and is just 14 miles from downtown Seattle.

This newly revamped community includes bike lanes, walkways, streetlights, landscaping and turn pockets, making it a more accessible place to walk, bike and drive. Bordering the town is the 55-acre Ballinger Park, which houses a multipurpose sports complex, the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse, a 42-acre natural park and a boat launch.

The new light rail station will be the first northbound stop in Snohomish County. The Link will make it easy for residents to travel to stations at the University of Washington district, downtown Seattle, Sea-Tac Airport and the Eastside.

At 47th North, urban style merges with these conveniences of suburban living. The townhomes at 47th North offer the latest designs and amenities, featuring high-quality finishes and thoughtful, functional details throughout. There is a variety of two to three-bedroom floor plans available, ranging from 1,561 square feet to over 1,800 square feet. Each includes a one-or-two-car garage and two-and-a-half/three-and-a-half bathrooms. The live-work hybrid homes that are available include a “flex space” for office, retail or hobby use. There are separate entrances to both the living and working areas in the front of the home. The second floor has a door to the upstairs, establishing privacy between living and working spaces. The third-floor level also has a separate space that can easily be rented out for additional income. Prices for these new homes start in the $700,000s.

Kitchens include: a Moen faucet, GE stainless steel electric range/oven, a microwave hood combo and dishwasher, quartz countertops and backsplash and an Elkay stainless steel under-mount sink. The bathrooms are designed with ample storage, plus low-maintenance surfaces and full-length mirrors. Each bathroom is equipped with an eco-friendly Gerber toilet, plus a pedestal white sink and matching faucet.

Homeowners can expect energy-efficient amenities. Each home is wrapped with commercial-grade WeatherSmart material and blown with special insulation in the ceiling, floors and walls. Energy-efficient windows, a water heater and air-seal package will provide optimal energy savings. Each home will also be EV-ready to make charging your electric vehicle fast and easy.

The public is invited to attend the grand opening celebration for 47th North — an innovative new community consisting of 16 modern, upscale townhomes nestled in the heart of Mountlake Terrace —Saturday, May 20 between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, call (425) 780-0579 or visit Summit Homes 47 North. 47 North, 22902 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.