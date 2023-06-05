Monyee Chau, a self-described “storyteller, maker, illustrator and restaurant baby,” has been making art for as long as they can remember. It had always been a dream and intention to become a full-time artist, and this finally came to fruition in 2021. They had studied at Cornish College of the Arts and graduated in 2018.

Growing up in their family’s Chinese seafood restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District shaped Chau’s understanding of the racial and social implications of Chinatowns throughout the U.S. “It has led me to do anti-displacement work in these communities,” they say.

For Chau, the idea of home is a complex yet simple idea. “It’s where my body and mind feel the most familiarity, and the most at ease,” they say. “This translates to my ancestral home, my cultural community home and where my family and I live at home. This helps me make work about all the elements in my life that brings me pleasure and joy.”

Music helps Chau with that translation of home. They created a playlist they say challenges them to find music that is new to them and multilingual, but connected through all of the movement it inspires. “My partner is always the one who exposes me to incredible music and excellent taste, and they inspired me to put together something that is exciting and is a great background for all creative making time, and also hosting,” Chau says.

Although Chau often listens to music when making art, the favorites in the rotation constantly shift. The album of choice at present? “Chinese Folk Songs” by Lily Chao.

When it comes to their craft, Chau says the work “is inspired by existing in a body that is Chinese and queer and loves food, and everything that may encompass.” Chau has exhibited and curated in spaces in Seattle and around the globe, including the Wing Luke Museum, Bellevue Arts Museum, SOIL gallery, Museum of Northwest Art, California College of Arts and Crafts. Their resume boasts other impressive accolades like having been a recipient of the 100 Changemakers award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Arc Artist Fellowship from 4Culture. Additionally, they’ve been asked to speak for Harvard Graduate School of Design, the University of Washington, New York University, Highline College and Bellevue School District.

Advertising

Since Chau’s partner is also a creative, they reside in spaces that are filled with plants and covered in local art and decorations. “We have our first garden together in which we are learning the magic of witnessing all the details of the season in our yard,” they say. “We always strive to make our space warm and comfortable, and the kitchen is often at the center of that, with food and drinks to share.”

In creating an intentional ambience for their spaces, Chau particularly loves warmer, natural light. “Lots of vibrant colors and a variety of art on our walls helps me feel excited and keeps me inspired,” they add.

Chau’s personal practice lives in both the direct artmaking, but also in the stories they listen to and read about — and in the food they make for family and friends. “Artmaking happens in our studio in the house,” they share, “but when things get too big, they’re a project for our dining table or our yard.”

The hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. tend to feel the most creative for Chau. Listening to a series of podcasts always proves helpful in truly zoning into the day’s work. “When I am needing a brain and body break,” they say, “I’ll play some music that encourages movement through my body. Stories and songs are what keep the day moving.”

Windermere Real Estate is the leading residential real estate network in the West with more than 300 offices and 6,500 associates dedicated to the improvement of life in the communities they serve. Find more curated soundtracks for your home here.