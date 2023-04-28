Since welcoming its first residents in December 2008, Mirabella Seattle has consistently raised the bar in senior living design. The community was developed for adults ages 62 and older who wish to make the most out of their golden years.

Situated in the bustling South Lake Union neighborhood, Mirabella’s 12-story high-rise provides close access to the Emerald City’s famous landmarks, finest dining venues, shopping and rich cultural attractions.

Boasting a maintenance-free lifestyle, Mirabella provides services such as weekly housekeeping, 24-hour concierge, transportation and home maintenance. These campus conveniences ensure community members can focus on what’s important: enjoying life to the fullest.

Mirabella Seattle

Residents can choose from a wide range of customizable floor plans to suit their individual tastes, with a variety of picturesque views to choose from of the city and surrounding neighborhood. Spacious, light-filled apartments are equipped with the finest finishes and amenities such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and individually controlled heating and cooling systems.

As a premier Life Plan Community (also known as a Continuing Care Retirement Community, or CCRC), Mirabella provides a full continuum of healthcare services directly onsite, including Assisted Living, Memory Support, and Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Should residents’ healthcare needs change over time, they can rest assured they will be taken care of, giving them and their loved ones peace of mind for a secure future.

Apart from healthcare services and beautifully appointed apartment homes, Mirabella has a variety of amenities that cater to every need and desire. Residents have access to a state-of-the-art fitness and aquatic center, an expansive library, a day spa, an art studio, a woodworking shop and endless opportunities for social engagement.

Keeping in mind that dining is an integral part of daily life, the community offers a diverse range of options that appeal to every culinary preference using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients. Residents enjoy upscale fine dining at Aria, homestyle cooking at the less formal Adagio, and freshly prepared breakfast and lunch items at Dolce Vita, a cozy bistro with indoor and outdoor seating. For those wishing to “go out” for the evening without ever leaving the building, the Evergreen Lounge is a full-service bar, perfect for dinner and cocktails with friends.

In addition to first-class services, amenities and dining venues, Mirabella provides residents with a comprehensive wellness program that supports all six dimensions of wellness—physical, intellectual, emotional, spiritual, social and vocational. The program includes everything from fitness classes and wellness seminars to social events and educational opportunities.

On May 11, Mirabella will host a presentation and tour — aptly named “Discover Mirabella” — for older adults interested in learning more about the community. The event will provide an opportunity to see firsthand what daily campus life is all about, and attendees are invited to mingle with current residents and meet with the sales team to ask any questions they might have. Call 206-254-1441 today to register for this informative event.

