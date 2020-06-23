No city named Black Diamond is easy to overlook, even in a region that’s home to towns with names like Concrete, Mineral and Gold Bar.

But thanks to a spate of major annexations, Black Diamond, which began as a coal-mining community in the 19th century, is on track to increase its population five-fold over the next 20 years.

“Black Diamond is a hidden treasure in the greater Seattle area,” says Kevin Bradley, community sales manager at TeamBuilder KW who brokers homes in West Acres at Ulleland. “While it’s a quiet, small town, we’re still close to major work hubs in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. People love being so close to the mountains without feeling like they’re too far removed from the cities. It’s easy to drive just a few minutes to do some shopping or grab a bite to eat in Black Diamond or Covington, but then you can come home and actually see the stars at night.”

With a seven-member city council and a growth plan designed to protect the environment and the city’s distinctive rural character, Black Diamond is poised for an influx of homeowners seeking the best of both worlds.

The small downtown district includes the Black Diamond Museum of History and the Black Diamond Bakery, along with some structures that still remain from the 1880s, when the Pacific Coast Coal Company in Black Diamond became the largest coal-mining operation on the West Coast. The city is approximately midway between Seattle and Tacoma.

Between Black Diamond and Auburn lies a tranquil community of new residential construction, West Acres at Ulleland, where five homes will be ready for occupancy within the next 30 days.

West Acres is a peaceful enclave of exquisitely crafted rambler and two-story homes on spacious lots of 3.75–6 acres each. The homes range from 2,875 to 4,740 square feet and feature chef’s kitchens, three- to five-car garages, and generous covered spaces for outdoor living and entertaining.

Private tours of West Acres are available every day by appointment. Virtual online tours are available for two of the homes at West Acres, offering dynamic 3D visuals of every room and architectural feature, so prospective homebuyers can experience the West Acres standard of luxury living before arranging for private personal tours.

Exterior features on all the homes in West Acres include cultured stone accents; fully landscaped portions of the front and back yards, including an outdoor irrigation sprinkler system; covered outdoor living areas with stainless steel fireplaces and tile or stone surrounds; and dual stone/concrete light posts.

The homes’ interiors include solid-core, two-panel, 8-foot-tall doors with contemporary hardware; chef’s kitchens with built-in ovens and microwaves, gas ranges, chimney hoods and beverage refrigerators; built-in wet bar stations; and built-in entertainment cabinets in family rooms. Homes are pre-plumbed for a central vacuum system and pre-wired for surround sound.

“All of the homes have been customized to fit their unique homesite’s size, architectural detail and style,” Bradley says. “It’s a very special community. To have such large homesites just a short drive to cities like Covington and Maple Valley is rare.”

West Acres at Ulleland is open for private appointments, at Auburn-Black Diamond Road and 332nd Place S.E. in Auburn. Homes are prices from $1,290,000. For more information, call 206-491-0832 or visit schneiderhomes.com.