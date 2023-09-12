Mental health took a serious hit during the pandemic. We were faced with continuing uncertainty, drastic changes in the way we spent our days, never-ending worry about getting sick, anxiety about how long COVID would last, unknown job status and constant loneliness. We couldn’t leave our homes so our circle of in-person relationships was reduced to those that lived there.

According to four different Pew Research Center surveys carried out from March 2020 to September 2022, 41% of the adults in the U.S. felt high degrees of psychological distress during the pandemic.

Many sought out mental health practitioners to help them find their way through this epidemic and come out emotionally healthy on the other side. Those practitioners also faced challenges as they learned to deliver care virtually.

Telehealth boom: Opportunities and challenges

Only a few years ago talking to a health practitioner via your desktop, phone or tablet was thought to be odd and maybe a little scary. Now it’s commonplace.

“Telehealth visits have significantly ballooned,” says Diana Charnley, Ph.D., a core faculty member at City University of Seattle. “It was considered a specialty or niche practice as far as a modality before the pandemic. As a counselor, now I use telehealth exclusively.”

People have turned to telemedicine because of the many benefits. More people have access to therapists because they don’t have to drive anywhere, they don’t have to take time off work and they don’t have to pay for child care.

With these barriers removed, you can treat patients from farther away, says Charnley. She also explains that many individuals are more comfortable talking about personal matters when they are at home.

“People are more open to telehealth visits,” says Charnley. “Younger folks even see it as cool or at least more normative.”

Telecare also comes with challenges, says Jamey Cheek, Ph.D., co-interim dean, School of Health and Social Sciences at CityU. Counselors can’t practice across state lines, so if a patient goes on vacation to Florida, counseling that week isn’t permitted. The provider may also lose their office space if they do 100% telehealth. Another disadvantage is the huge surge in waitlists to see a therapist.

One of the biggest downsides of telemedicine is the counselor must learn a whole new way of practicing.

For example, “With in-person visits, I meet clients in the waiting room and walk them into my office,” Charnley says. “I have a full view of how they are presenting themselves. On a Zoom video call, I usually only see from the shoulders and above, so I’m missing some of their body language.”

Because of the vast differences between in-person and telehealth visits for the provider, the Center for Credentialing & Education now offers a course titled Board Certified — Telemental Health Provider. Charnley is currently enrolled and encourages all of her students to do the same.

“Those kinds of credentials will distinguish you (when looking for a job),” she says. “That’s important because telehealth is here to stay.”

Forecasting the future

If you’d like to work as a mental health counselor, it is a five-year process to become licensed in Washington state, says Cheek. Approximately three years of that is the coursework, followed by two years of supervised practice after graduation.

“You’ll also need to place extensive focus on self care to have a long, fruitful career, versus becoming burnt out early on,” he says. “Because we will be seeing crisis care continue over the next five to 10 years.”

This is an unusual time to work as a counselor because they are experiencing the same issues as their clients, says Charnley.

“It is like herding cats,” she says, “but you are also a cat.”

Charnley believes in the next few years we’ll see even more telehealth visits and new ways to incorporate technology into mental health treatment.

“In our classes, we say you, as a provider, have never been more necessary,” says Cheek. “That’s a huge blessing. Providers need to recognize how important they are.”

