Animal rescue isn’t limited to adopting dogs and cats from shelters. There’s also a contingent of abused and abandoned farm animals, like horses, in need of forever homes and care — and we can’t simply bring them back to our houses or apartments, no matter how much we’d love to.

In addition to being upward of 1,200 pounds, they also require the care of experts who are trained in caring for equine animals and are keenly aware of their triggers and fears, which differ from those of domesticated animals like cats and dogs.

Emerald City Pet Rescue’s Ghost Owl Farm, located on Vashon Island, is home to about 95 of these animals, which include horses, cows, donkeys, alpacas, llamas, goats, sheep and pigs.

“The animals are here to live out the rest of their days. It’s their forever home,” says Amanda Bowser, barn manager at Ghost Owl Farm.

Bowser explains that most of the animals come from difficult or abusive backgrounds. The sanctuary rescues animals from kill pens all over the country and works with the community with relinquishments for a variety of reasons, room permitting. Once they arrive at the farm, these animals are in need of physical and emotional care. Working closely with veterinarians, they all receive a full physical exam and any other testing/procedures that may be needed. About a quarter of the animals at the sanctuary receive special medical treatments, medications or have special care needs.

The animals also get treatment from farriers on their hooves as needed. For the animals’ physical and emotional well-being Ghost Owl Farm collaborates with Northwest School of Animal Massage to provide bodywork. In addition to easing their body pain and ailments, the bodywork helps relieve some of the stress and tension points on the animals, the vast majority of whom arrive in a frightened or traumatized state.

Each animal on the farm is assigned to a handler who works with them to monitor their health and ensure they’re always groomed, and clean. And, perhaps most important, every animal is matched with a group of other animals so they’re surrounded by new friends who have similar characteristics.

“I think the animal friends are even more important than people friends. They need friends of the same kind to be around,” Bowser says. “The animals that have been at the sanctuary for a long time and know this is their home, those animals really help mentor new animals. They let them know they’re safe now and kind of take them under their wing. So there’s a lot of animal relationships that blossom on the farm, and that’s especially important for farm animals.”

Here are some of the residents of Ghost Owl Farm who have found their forever homes at the sanctuary.

Honor

Honor, a male thoroughbred, is one of the first horses rescued by Emerald City Pet Rescue. The sanctuary’s founder, Vivan Goldbloom, got word from River Bottoms Rescue in 2018 that Honor, a former racehorse, had been abandoned. He was tied to a tree in a dry river, starving, and covered in wounds.

“It took hours on the property to find him,” Bowser says. When they did locate Honor, he was terrified to be touched and extremely distrustful of people due to his history of abuse. Once he was taken to a hospital, he was given a 50% chance of survival — and today, he’s thriving at the farm.

“His life has been changed,” Bowser says. “When I first met Honor, he didn’t trust most people. It took several years at the sanctuary before he did but he’s doing amazing now and he’s here for the rest of his life.”

Kahili

Kahili, an Arabian horse, was at a kill pen in Texas when she was rescued. If she hadn’t been taken in, she would have been slaughtered.

Kahili was only 2 years old when she arrived at the sanctuary and she was severely emaciated. It took a full year for her to reach a healthy body weight and now, she is thriving. She’s not on any medications and has no health issues. Kahili is even the top mare in her herd.

Mirage

Like Kahili, Mirage came from a kill pen in Texas.

“He was about 7 when we got him,” Bowser recalls. “He was completely emaciated; his bones were sticking out and he could barely walk. He was swaying and went down eventually because he was so malnourished, and had to be sent to the emergency vet for about a two-week stay.”

Over the next year, Mirage’s body was restored to health thanks to the work of dedicated veterinarians. His only lingering health issue is a small neurological problem, but Mirage doesn’t require any medication. He loves going out in his herd and is maintaining his health and happiness at Ghost Owl Farm.

Sweetness and Loni Pony

Sweetness and Loni Poni were about 30 years old when they found themselves without a caretaker. They belonged to a horse lover in Centralia, Washington, who passed away suddenly.

“The owner had horses her whole life; she grew up with them,” Bowser says. But all her family members live in England, so they contacted Emerald City Pet Rescue to ask if they could take the horses.

Bowser and a horse trainer went to Centralia and spent some time with Sweetness and Loni Pony in their lifelong home before bringing them to the sanctuary. Both horses required some serious TLC — they were underweight and suffering from skin issues and teeth problems that inhibited their ability to eat properly. Within nine months, both horses had reached a healthy weight. They’re on special diets because of their ages and teeth but remain in good health and will live out the rest of their lives on the farm.

“We’re still in contact with the sister of their first owner,” Bowser says. “We keep her updated with how the horses are doing here. She knows this is what her sister would have wanted for her horses for the remainder of their life. And keeping her updated on the horse, it’s a way for her to remember her sister.”

Emerald City Pet Rescue has been established since 2013. We provide the best support and medical care to rehabilitate our rescue pets until we place them into their forever homes. Visit emeraldcitypetrescue.org for more information on how to get involved.