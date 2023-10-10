In Washington state, around 25%-30% of the population self-reports as obese. Obesity is categorized as a “common, serious and costly chronic disease” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the time patients explore medical options, they’re often frustrated. Some have wrestled since childhood with weight, says Dr. Enrica Basilico, medical director at Providence Swedish Weight Loss Services.

But weight has become a pressing concern in recent years, with most trying to address health concerns on their own. “Many with a lot of success, but struggling with maintaining weight loss,” she says.

Patients may feel frustrated or like they’ve failed in some way. “We tell patients this is not a character or moral failing,” says Dr. Anirban Gupta, medical director for bariatric surgery at Providence Swedish.

But there’s no need for shame or blame.

“We live in an obesogenic environment,” Gupta explains. Society evolved dramatically in the past century, away from physically demanding hunter/gatherer and agrarian societies and toward more easily accessible food.

Changes are increasingly stacked against us, with technology delivering our work, paychecks, and food via apps. “It’s harder to stay healthy,” he says — and doing so involves serious effort.

Depression and anxiety are more widespread, Gupta says, along with increased loneliness, fragmentation and polarization, which can impact health and eating habits.

So patients may also arrive with significant weight-related medical problems such as sleep apnea, diabetes, hypertension, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, arthritis, or acid reflux. Some patients need to lose weight before qualifying for an organ transplant or joint replacement surgery — risks increase for complications if above a certain weight or body mass index.

To tackle the issue, “weight loss requires a multifaceted approach, not a single solution,” Gupta says. Just as each person is unique, the weight-loss approach also requires a unique design.

Drafting the individual approach

Medical weight-loss treatment has advanced dramatically in the past few years. In the last 10 years, a new class of more effective anti-obesity medication has been released, Basilico says. Prior medication might’ve led to 10% loss of total weight — for example, someone who is 200 pounds might lose 20 pounds. Today, the average medication-related loss is around 15%. But some people can lose up to 20% to 30% if the medication is part of a complete strategy.

At Providence Swedish Weight Loss Services, an intake clinician collects the patient’s medical, social and weight history, including what’s been tried so far to lose or stabilize weight. Clinicians work with patients to tailor an individual, evidence-based treatment plan, whether developing new sustainable eating, exercise, and sleep habits, prescribing weight-loss medication, or bariatric surgery — and potentially combining methods.

For nutrition and physical activity, the weight loss center offers resources and interactive classes based on nutrition basics, meal planning — and convenience. “We all have busy jobs and lives and might not be three-star chefs, but we can help people find convenient and healthy foods,” Basilico says.

“Continued attention helps people to maintain weight loss,” Basilico says. “Obesity and being overweight is a chronic condition. Even when there’s an improvement, there’s also a risk of relapse or regain.”

Patients who maintain weight loss best do so by monitoring their health and following up with their physicians or the clinic. Some patients may be a better fit for bariatric surgery, says Gupta, particularly those with a BMI of at least 40 or BMI of 35 and significant weight-related medical problems. At around 12 months after surgery, he says most patients have lost between 25% to 37% of their total weight.

Bariatric and metabolic surgery can be performed with a sleeve gastrectomy, which reduces stomach size and decreases hunger, and a gastric bypass, which creates a small pouch to restrict food intake.

“We use evidence and shared decision-making to match the right patient to the right procedure,” Gupta says, focusing on medical history, patient goals and risk tolerance. For example, someone experiencing significant acid reflux may be a better candidate for gastric bypass, as the sleeve can worsen reflux.

When determining if a surgical approach is optimal, a multidisciplinary team considers the patient’s understanding and readiness from a cognitive and psychological perspective, in addition to additional risk factors. “This is not a quick fix,” Gupta warns — and is the best fit for highly motivated patients ready for a transformative change.

Successful, safe bariatric surgery requires compliance regarding vitamins, diets and follow-up care. For example, someone who routinely uses nicotine or drinks heavily likely won’t be a good match for bariatric surgery due to issues with wound healing and alcohol absorption. “Major lifestyle changes have to be made first,” he says.

Complex cases get a close look from dietitians, surgeons and psychologists, among others, he notes. Even higher-risk patients may accept surgery’s risk-benefit ratio if it outweighs obesity’s real-world health impacts, including heart or organ failure risk.

Medical weight loss and bariatric surgery can even be combined to accentuate weight loss after surgery or help achieve solutions in other situations. For example, for some patients, bariatric surgery will improve health and longevity. But due to the excess weight, the patient is at heightened complication risk if surgery were to happen today. “Medication can become a bridge to surgery, by decreasing weight pre-operation,” Gupta says.

Outcomes

Both surgery and medications seem to depress the secretion of the hunger hormone ghrelin, leading to double-digit weight loss percentages. “Habits and interventions related to diet, exercise, sleep and mental health can be stacked for optimal success,” Gupta says. Patients might meet with a dietitian and psychologist to address underlying issues and health, holistically taking on life-changing treatment.

The results are impressive. “Studies show that depression and anxiety significantly decrease in this patient population post-metabolic surgery,” Gupta says. “The quality of life improves, along with other health metrics and mortality, and other medical conditions mention and improve.” Some patients can cease taking daily medications.

For Basilico, the reward of patient joy is a worthwhile endeavor. “Often people say they’re motivated to lose weight by wanting to get on the floor with grandkids to play or participate in activities they used to enjoy but are now restricted by mobility or joint pain,” Basilico says.

“I love to see people feeling healthier, becoming more active, where managing their weight isn’t in the forefront of their mind.”

