DUVALL — This weekend, seven home designs will be released at The Ridge at Big Rock, one of the newest master-planned communities by builder Toll Brothers.

The Ridge at Big Rock is the only new-home master-planned community within 12 miles of Microsoft and will feature a community clubhouse, seven parks and a wide variety of home designs.

The Ridge at Big Rock Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays–Fridays at 27026 N.E. Big Rock Road, Duvall. Prices from the $400,000s. Information: 425-296-0095 or TheRidgeatBigRock.com/SEA.

Among the new releases are highly anticipated two-story, stand-alone patio homes, according to Kim Buchan, the community sales manager.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced detached homes at this community,” she says. “We have three new home designs in the Limestone Collection: the Cherry, the Maple and the Elm. The Elm is an award-winning floor plan with a very attractive exterior that draws you in.”

The Elm features three or four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms over two levels. The first floor includes a great room with a fireplace, an open dining room and a well-appointed kitchen with a nook. The second level offers a master bedroom with master bath and large walk-in closet. There are several secondary bedrooms and a versatile loft where friends and family can gather.

“All of our single-family homes have beautiful architectural appeal and are within one block of four of our seven community parks,” says Buchan. “We also have several striking new duet and townhome designs in the Moonstone and Sandstone collections, attractively priced from the upper $400,000s.”

The Delridge, priced at $469,995, is one such plan. It offers a welcoming foyer, an open great room with gas fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with a center island. Upper-floor highlights include a pair of bedroom en suites, including a master bedroom and bathroom. The Delridge also has a two-car side-by-side garage.

Every Toll Brothers homebuyer can choose to add their own personal design vision to their home with help from a professional at the Kirkland Design Studio, Buchan says.

“Even owners of our duets and townhomes are able to completely personalize the interior finishes in their home, including lighting, paint, fixtures, cabinets, flooring and more. That isn’t usually the norm, but that is what sets Toll Brothers apart,” she says.

In the coming weeks, the community will put the finishing touches on its model home, giving homebuyers the chance to see the possibilities of personalization. Visitors can also get a sneak peek of the community clubhouse, which is currently under construction. It will offer multiple indoor and outdoor gathering spaces including a cozy outdoor fireplace, splash park, climbing wall and expansive event lawn.

Buchan encourages homebuyers to visit, explore the community and walk around the historic town of Duvall. A former Duvall resident for 20 years, Buchan says, “It’s really exciting to see this type of community being built here. Duvall has the quaintness of a small town, so you feel like you’re away from everything, but you’re still close to Woodinville, Redmond and Bellevue. Now there are almost 20 eateries in Duvall. Anything that you need is right here in town.”

The Ridge at Big Rock is located in the Riverview School District with access to Cherry Valley Elementary School, Tolt Middle School and Cedarcrest High School. It is near entertainment and employment centers and is a 5-minute drive from a Microsoft Connector stop.