Today, our region’s maritime industry has never been stronger, according to the Workforce Development Council of Seattle-King County. About 19,500 maritime jobs in 830 businesses exist in Seattle-King County, with $82,800 in average annual earnings – nearly $20,000 more than the Washington state average.

Many people think of ship pilots and boat crews in those positions, but the maritime industry encompasses a variety of careers and jobs, many of which don’t involve going out to sea. Technology, life sciences, logistics and climate change and action are all growing fields and “components of exciting growth,” says Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins. In addition, maritime includes cruises and ferries, shipping and transportation, shipyard and port careers.

Jobs are available shipside (on water) or shoreside (on land) for those entering this well-paid workforce for the first time, midcareer changers and those who want to apply their careers in a new industry.

For example, Seattle is rapidly becoming one of the global hubs for marine engineering and climate action. Climate change has led to technology and logistics teaming up to find more efficient shipping approaches. Marine biologists are studying how new industries impact marine mammals and fisheries — alongside geographers and those working in bathymetry (the surface of the ocean floor).

“With sustainability and climate change at our doorstep, it’s triggering preservation, cleanup, and reduction of our carbon footprint and greenhouse emissions — regionally, nationally and internationally,” says Dave McFadden, economic development manager at the Port of Seattle. “For companies working in this space, the potential is huge, and they need a variety of people to work green jobs.”

Turbines are increasingly spinning offshore as a new source of energy production. “Spots off the coast of Oregon have some of the best energy areas in the U.S.,” Calkins says. “With the growth and production of renewable energy through solar on land or wind offshore, we need a huge workforce to put that into place.”

New Blue

Over the last three years, the Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator has helped launch more than 30 new maritime and blue economy startups. More than $200 million in private capital has been raised alongside 400-plus jobs. The startups lead the maritime industry toward decarbonization, digitalization, and clean energy in the new “blue economy.” The blue economy is defined as anything that touches water — including the cruise industry, seafood snacks, tugboats and port operations.

The Accelerator’s entrepreneurs go through a 4-month program similar to an MBA-in-a box, teaching fundamental business-growth skills on financial modeling, customer acquisition and investor meetings. Founders learn to turn back-of-the-napkin maritime innovations into reality.

One startup is investigating adaptive tech to remove “forever chemicals” or PFAS from ocean waters. A two-woman business consults with larger maritime employers on creating more inclusive and diverse workforces. A fast-growing company is building electric outboard motors for consumer watercraft, netting a $125 million investment from General Motors.

Midcareer changers can be catalysts for Maritime Blue companies, too. Their founders are former merchant mariners, policymakers, shipping operators, mechanical engineers and biology majors.

One business founded by a biologist, Net Your Problem, recycles old fishing nets into the raw stuff for plastic products. A Coast Guard officer realized the frustration of carrying around paperwork and created an app for maritime credentials.

Most startups are small; some snowball. Discovery Health provides clinical services for fishing fleets. Starting with a core team of 10 people, the business rapidly grew to 200 nurse practitioners, doctors, and clinical nurses — and even provided COVID-19 vaccines to fishing fleets at fisherman’s terminals.

Maritime trades

Calkins notes that the East Coast is about 10 years ahead of the Northwest in offshore wind — we need more turbine electricians and mechanics rising through colleges and technical schools.

These aren’t entry-level positions but rely on skilled tradespeople who’ve come up through apprenticeships and sometimes go on to become entrepreneurs.

Similarly, advanced marine vessels are powering up and navigating the world through electricity. The incredibly sophisticated ships are designed in Seattle and built worldwide, but shipbuilders are increasingly building them here in Puget Sound. Ship construction relies on welders, divers, plumbers and pipe fitters.

Midcareer people seeking out lateral moves — or just in a dead-end job — might consider trade-based maritime jobs. “Think about something you know can’t be automated or shipped overseas in 5 years,” Calkins says. “We’re growing jobs that aren’t outsourceable.”

A good fit for a maritime career: a passion for water and the outdoors, safety-oriented, adaptable to rapid change, and enjoy working with your hands, according to the Workforce Development Council.

The Port of Seattle particularly welcomes recently separated and retired service members through the Veterans Fellows program. The program provides a glimpse into various maritime jobs, from aviation to maintenance to environmental careers. “We really want vets to work at the Port of Seattle,” Calkins says.

Sea schools

More women and people of color are diversifying a white, male workforce. ANEW offers pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs to encourage women and people of color in trade careers, many of which apply to the maritime industry.

Trade jobs may require credentials such as a transportation worker identification from TSA or a merchant mariners’ credential from the Coast Guard.

The Seattle Maritime Academy at Seattle Central offers education in maritime deck technology and marine engineering technology. The Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies provides opportunities for maritime training.

The new Inbreaker Program coordinates apprenticeships for commercial halibut and sablefish fishermen. Other adult maritime industry programs include Compass Courses, Sound Testing, and maritime shipyard welding at South Seattle College.

For those considering going back and hoping to net a future maritime job, consider coding. “If you know how to code, the world is wide open,” says Josh Carter, Program Director at Blue Ventures. “If a problem can be brought into software, the problem can be solved,” Carter says, quoting Jeff Lawson of communications company Twilio. This includes shipping logistics or using AI to scan containers for damage.

Some maritime jobs stem from surprising starts. “Port and terminal operators are often looking for people with video game backgrounds, due to the hand-eye coordination, and pay six figures,” Carter says.

Maritime: The next generation

Not many people know about maritime careers. “We’re trying to raise awareness starting in elementary school,” Calkins says. Otherwise, “if you can’t see it, you can’t be it.” he says — without insights and visibility, some young people may simply be unaware of various career paths.

Simple introduction to marine life in elementary school starts with first-time boating excursions around the harbor. “These experiences are critical to planting seeds to a maritime career,” he says.

The Port of Seattle’s paid internship program takes in around 100 high school students and 50 college and graduate students per year, taking them through pathways into apprenticeships and career trajectories. Some interns are in it for the long haul — Calkins points out the success story of a high school intern who finished her college degree, then returned to work for the port after graduation.

“We want to increase the prestige around these incredibly well-paid careers in trades,” Calkins says. Tradespeople have put in just as much time training, skill and aptitude as a professional in an academic field. “We need parents to encourage their kids to go into these careers that pay well and are interesting and meaningful.

“Talk to tradespeople,” Calkins says. “They love what they do.”

The Seattle Propeller Club is the largest and most diverse maritime business association in Seattle. For further information, visit www.SeattlePropellerClub.org.