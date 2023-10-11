Food insecurity has been in the news frequently; in Washington, 27% of households experience food insecurity, defined as limited or uncertain access to enough food for an active, healthy life. But nutrition insecurity is a term that’s new to many, though its effects are all too familiar. Nutrition insecurity is defined as a lack of access to foods that keep people healthy. Access to nutritious food, especially in the early years, can have a powerful impact on positive health outcomes later in life, according to the American Heart Association, which is partnering with Washington Food Coalition to address nutrition insecurity.

Nutrition security has become a huge issue facing hunger relief organizations, according to Dana Cordy, MPH, RDN, the nutrition consultant for the Washington Food Coalition. Their organization aims to provide food banks and other hunger relief organizations with tools, information and training to run their programs effectively.

“The lack of adequate nutritious food that supports good health and meets the cultural and dietary needs of those served through the emergency food system is a growing problem,” Cordy explains. “We know that there is a higher incidence of diet-related disease, including type 2 diabetes and hypertension, among individuals who utilize food banks and pantries.”

It’s also known that people being served at food banks want more nutritious foods like proteins, plus fresh fruits and vegetables. “This is a problem we can solve,” Cordy says, “with more access to funding to purchase food, standards and policies that limit how much non-nutrient-dense foods are going to pantries/food banks from various donation streams, and putting clients’ health and wellness at the center of this work.”

Food insecurity is also a huge issue, as is the low food inventory food programs currently experience, due to supply chain complications held over from the pandemic. “In Washington we are fortunate because we have access to healthy foods from large, local agricultural sources and communities,” Cordy says, “the relationships (between farmers and food banks/pantries) have been growing and are supported through the WSDA Food Assistance program.” Since food pantry clients are seeking more of the healthy, locally grown and less-processed foods, these farmer-pantry partnerships prove more important than ever.

“Affordable, healthy food is a critical component to overall health and well-being,” adds Diane Oakes, chief mission officer, Delta Dental of Washington. Their organization aims to disrupt, transform and revolutionize the oral health industry, in hopes of removing barriers to health care and improving the population’s overall health. She explains that, unfortunately, people from marginalized communities tend to have less access to nutritious foods which contributes to chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, tooth decay and gum disease.

Advertising

When it comes to oral diseases, starchy, sticky and sugary foods and beverages are the primary culprits. “Drinking water for thirst, and snacking on fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are the best ways to avoid painful and costly tooth decay,” Oakes says. “We are thankful for the services our state’s food pantries provide so that all people can enjoy the foods that keep them healthy. And to the American Heart Association for our partnership in supporting the food pantries.”

Foods that are culturally familiar and relevant to folks are very important, and those foods are often less processed and help support good health and wellness, Cordy explains. On the contrary, highly processed foods that contain a lot of added salt and sugars should be limited; unfortunately, these items are commonly seen in food pantries. “However,” she says, “these programs are working to change that through nutrition policies that highlight their program values, the foods they need more of, and educating donors about foods that support healthy communities Through these policies, programs are making their voices heard and are showing they are committed to their clients, and that they will do their best to provide them with the healthy foods they want and need.”

One of the tools the WFC currently supports is the SWAP program – Supporting Wellness at Pantries, a nationally recognized system that helps promote healthy choices at food pantries and food banks. “It’s a simple, color-coded stoplight nutrition system that helps educate by categorizing foods according to nutritional value, then labeling them as green, yellow or red,” Cordy explains. The colors indicate whether it’s a ‘choose often,’ ‘choose sometimes’ or ‘choose rarely’ food. “With SWAP signage, it makes it much easier for clients to have the knowledge to make healthier choices, right there at the food pantry when they shop,” she says. Programs using this system also help increase inventory of certain items (e.g., “green” labeled foods). “SWAP is evidence based, has been shown to increase healthier foods at food banks, and helps people choose healthy options.”

The WFC also helps increase inventory of nutritious foods through their nutrition policy work. “We support pantries in surveying their clients and asking them what foods they want, and then help the pantry formalize their nutrition priorities with a written policy,” Cordy comments. Those documents can then be shared with partners. “We help pantries create donor guidelines that align with their nutrition policies and encourage food bank and food pantry donors to give food that is most needed – usually the healthier items. Nutrition policies and donation guidelines are effective tools for increasing healthy food options.” They hope to see more of these — ensuring that food pantry clients get what they need, and not only what is inexpensive or readily for sale.

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with organizations and volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources.