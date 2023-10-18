Nature invites you to discover the many benefits it offers. Spending time in nature can perk up your mental health, improve your cognition and calm your busy brain. Mounting evidence suggests nature promotes both physical and psychological well-being.

Green spaces — forests, parks, shrubs and tree-studded neighborhoods — play a large part in nature’s design.

“If we had a medicine that delivered as many health benefits as parks, we would all be taking it,” says Dr. Howard Frumkin, senior vice president and director of the Land and People Lab for Trust for Public Land.

Parks are a mental health resource, with studies showing that people who spend regular time in green spaces enjoy lower levels of stress and are less likely to experience anxiety disorders and depression. For young people, parks provide a space to decompress, exercise and hang out.

But not everyone has equal access to the benefits of green spaces.

According to the World Economic Forum people living in more affluent areas have access to more public green spaces. That makes the opposite true; those who live at or below the poverty level often can’t get to a park or green area by walking.

“In Tacoma, over 51,000 people don’t have access to parks within a 10-minute walk from their homes,” says Mitsu Iwasaki, Northwest director of TPL. Tacoma has the largest park access gap of any big city in Washington.

Iwasaki also says, “Transforming America’s schoolyards into shared public parks is a common-sense, cost-efficient solution to our country’s park equity problem.”

In Tacoma, a plan currently underway has combined the efforts of Tacoma Public Schools, Metro Parks Tacoma and Trust for Public Land to create a Community Schoolyards pilot program. The overarching focus of this program is to convert existing schoolyards into radiant and beautiful neighborhood parks. Students have the opportunity to enjoy the transformations of their play area during school hours and the community has access after school and on weekends. The pilot schools for this program include Helen B. Stafford, Mann, Whitman, Larchmont and Jennie Reed — all elementary schools.

Jennie Reed Elementary, one of the five elementary schoolyards now under construction, had more than its fair share of issues when it came to the lack of nature and green spaces.

“This school is next to an eight-lane freeway and contains the most concrete of any elementary school in Washington,” says Abby Sloan, principal of Jennie Reed. “That contributes to bad air quality.”

“The play structures were purchased in the 1950’s, the grassy field is underwater from November through April and the students had been asking for a new playground for years,” Sloan says.

Students got their say in how their schoolyard was renovated. By including them in the design process, says Sloan, they realized environmental injustices existed in their own backyard. Students asked for basketball courts, a track that did not flood in the winter and increased accessibility for people with disabilities.

Jennie Reed got a new track, something they didn’t have before. Trees and other vegetation were planted to buffer the noise from the freeway and lessen the air pollution. These additions are particularly meaningful for elementary students, as studies have shown that students who spend time outdoors and in nature have improved academic outcomes when compared to students that lack the same access. Ongoing fundraising for the schoolyards is supported by a mix of public and private funding. As pilot sites, these five Tacoma schoolyards are a test case for increasing access to green space in Washington and community members are encouraged to learn more about how the schoolyards can create access to nature-rich community spaces for students and neighbors.

“Health experts encourage others to use parks, socialize there as a means to alleviate loneliness and improve one’s health,” says Iwasaki.

Beyond their social benefits, parks also help to mitigate the health damages of climate change. Building more green spaces improves air quality, reduces emissions, and reduces the heat experienced in a neighborhood. One study found that areas within a 10-minute walk of a park are as much as 6 degrees cooler than areas beyond that range.

Where we live has a huge impact on our mental and physical health. Communities like Tacoma are showing that many solutions for healthy lives are within our grasp — we just need to build them one park at a time.

Trust for Public Land is a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the outdoors. As a leader in equitable access to the outdoors, TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land where needed most.