Winter is a great time to explore the state of Washington thanks to generally fewer crowds and lower prices. Whether you’re seeking to get your blood flowing with a day on the slopes or relax during a cozy weekend getaway, there is plenty to do all around the state. Winter travel also brings some extra considerations to make sure your party stays safe and makes the most of their time.

Download the TREAD Map app (Trails Recreational Educational Advocacy Development) before heading out on your adventure to stay up to date with avalanche warnings, road conditions and snowfall reports. TREAD lets you look up your intended destination or explore recreation experiences near you. This hyper-local trail-mapping app was built by outdoor enthusiasts in Washington who understand what users want to know. Is a tree down on the trail? Is the parking lot full? In addition to trail updates, the app also equips outdoor enthusiasts to:

Filter by snow activities, including skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire biking.

Learn about alternative destinations when trails are overcrowded.

Access and provide real-time trail conditions.

Post trip reports, photos and videos.

Find trails based on specific interests or criteria.

Know what parking passes or permits are required.

Connect with other trail enthusiasts.

Snowshoeing

Snowshoeing can be a great low-pressure way to enjoy winter recreation in Washington. But when you don’t know the terrain, it’s easy to get off track. Using a tool like Tread Map helps you keep up with any closures and discover nearby trail alternatives.

Where to snowshoe around the state:

If you’re just getting started snowshoeing, check out Gold Creek Pond in Snoqualmie Pass. The flat terrain and short distance make it great for families, first-timers, or those who just want a more laid-back activity. If you’re looking for a step up, head to the Wenatchee Crest Trail in Cle Elum, with a longer trek and a bit more elevation gain. Or aim for a scenic stroll with a bit more intensity by trying the Sun Mountain Snowshoe Loop in the Methow Valley or Cooper River at Salmon Le Sac.

Skiing and snowboarding

Washington has ski resorts throughout the state, with popular ski and snowboard areas located near cities in Western Washington, and heavier snowfall often found at smaller resorts east of the mountains. Whether you’re seeking downhill thrills or backcountry solitude, be sure to check for snow reports and avalanche warnings before you head out.

Explore the bounty of winter in northeast Washington at Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park or 49° North, revel in the mountains at Mission Ridge or Loop Loop Ski Bowl, or head to flagships at Mount Baker and Crystal Mountain – just make sure you plan ahead.

Sometimes the best winter adventure is a change of scenery, and the state is full of gorgeous resorts that give ample opportunity to do just that. Before you hit the road, make sure you check the latest road conditions and be prepared with chains or snow tires. TREAD Map has partnered with the Department of Transportation to include live camera views of major highway passes.

Winter getaways

On the edge of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Sun Mountain Lodge offers beautiful views and rooms with cozy fireplaces. It makes a great basecamp to explore the nearby towns of Twisp and Winthrop in the Methow Valley.

Further west, the Salish Lodge and Spa is a great place to relax and offers easy access to the upper viewing area of thundering Snoqualmie Falls. And to the south, Skamania Lodge gives central access to the Columbia River Gorge with relaxing luxury lodge rooms.

