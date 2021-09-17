The community of Montreaux West in Mount Vernon is already more than 80% sold, and it’s on track for complete build-out by the end of this year.

Montreaux West is a collection of 41 one- and two-story homes nestled among towering evergreens in an inviting hilltop locale near Eaglemont Golf Course. Residents enjoy relaxed luxury living surrounded by green space, parks, trails and a protected wildlife area, with territorial views of the North Cascades.

The two-story homes have already sold out; however, the final collection of rambler homes has just been released. Prices for the final six homes start from the low $700,000s.

Ramblers range in size from 1,871 to 2,111 square feet and have been designed with the latest features, finishes and innovative materials.

Most of the homes at Montreaux West are situated around a central drive called Rainier Loop. Another 10 homes can be reached via a cul-de-sac called Adams Court, which connects with two parks and crosses a protected wildlife area with a walking trail and a creek.

“The layout of the neighborhood, combined with large pockets of protected areas, just feels inviting — a comforting place to come home to, especially for residents who work in nearby cities,” says Branden Jordon, community sales manager with TeamBuilder KW. “The views are stunning, the homesites are large and it’s a very peaceful neighborhood.”

Homes feature dens, covered patios and two-car garages. Each homesite is level and fully landscaped with a large, fenced backyard.

Luxury features include open kitchen and living areas, state-of-the-art appliances, slab granite countertops, gas fireplaces and custom wood cabinets. Virtual tours of several available home plans are available on the community’s website.

Home shoppers can choose from among three different floor plans.

The Woodinville-based builder, Lungren Homes, has been busy creating popular communities all over Western Washington. According to President Dan Lungren, the builder is excited to put its stamp on Montreaux West.

“We are a Northwest builder, and Montreaux West is a great example of the kind of community we love to create,” he says. “Mount Vernon is the perfect backdrop for our homes and our team has worked hard to build a community that feels natural here. We’re very proud of these homes, and the positive responses from our residents has been more than we could have imagined.”

Paul Hurme, president of TeamBuilder, says Montreaux West is located within easy driving distance of grocery stores and downtown Mount Vernon, as well as the area’s other attractions.

“We are conveniently situated between Seattle and Bellingham — a perfect choice for families who may need to go into the city on occasion, but prefer home to be in a relaxed country setting,” he says. “Plus, we’re a hop, skip and jump to the ferries for San Juan Island access.”

The sales team attributes much of the neighborhood’s appeal to its close proximity to schools, transit corridors and Little Mountain Park.

Montreaux West: Open noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 901 Rainier Loop, Mount Vernon. Base prices start from $719,950 to $744,950. Information at 206-734-5730 or LungrenHomes.com.