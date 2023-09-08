As central Washington basks in the glow of late summer, a sense of renewed opportunity falls upon Crescent Bar. While the liveliness of the high season is a beloved flagship of the area’s lifestyle, there’s something to be said for what comes after the summer buzz eases back.

There’s an enchanting side to Crescent Bar as we welcome fall and enter a special stretch of seasonal splendor known and enjoyed primarily by those who call it home: abundant days of fantastic weather, sun-ripened local produce and less boat traffic on the Columbia River.

At the Crescent Ridge community, it’s an especially exciting year to celebrate. It will be the first autumn the founding residents of the recently completed Vineyard neighborhood will spend in their new homes.

September days are pleasant, as peak temperatures descend into comfortably warm days and cooler nights. Summer activities are still thoroughly enjoyed, but now with even more space to explore and the warmest water averages of the year. Gone are the days of the compulsory 6 a.m. start to your hike — unless, of course, you’re looking to catch sunrise over the ridge, which is highly recommended all the same. Perhaps most delightful as summer drifts into fall is witnessing the color shift sweeping over the landscape, as vibrant greens and yellows evolve into rich shades of reds, browns and oranges. For owners of a home at Crescent Ridge, this can all be experienced from the comfort of a wraparound patio.

Carefully sited to maximize panoramic views of the signature 500-foot basalt ridge and across the revered Columbia, each home features single-level living with particular attention placed on modern design features and optimal functionality. With floor plans ranging in size from 2,000 to more than 2,800 square feet, owners have layout options that cater to their individual needs.

Homes include oversized garages with 12-foot-tall doors to accommodate vehicles, boats, RVs, quads and plenty of gear. There’s a mudroom that typically features dual sets of washers and dryers and an oversized pantry to ensure these homes support an active indoor/outdoor lifestyle with ease. Crescent Ridge is a one-of-a-kind ownership opportunity in the Pacific Northwest, whether seeking year-round adventure or retreat.

A full suite of amenities is now under construction at Crescent Ridge. Set to be completed in 2024, amenities will add a rich collection of experiences within the community. Get moving in the high-end fitness center, challenge neighbors on the pickleball courts, take some laps in the swimming pool (equally fit for leisurely dips overlooking the Columbia, as well) or enjoy a soak in the hot tub. When it’s time to simply kick back and relax, savor a local glass of wine at the Beaumont Cellars Tasting Room + Bistro while enjoying live music from the venue’s onsite amphitheater.

In the meantime, September is a great time to pop over to the Beaumont Cellars winery in Quincy, or visit the Woodinville tasting room for newly released offerings.

