BOTHELL — The new home community of Meridian Grove has released three quick-delivery homes: two Jackson homes and one Tekoa home. The Jackson homes feature a contemporary and a shingle exterior, while the Tekoa home features a shingle façade.

“All of these homes are available before summer,” says Dori Rea-Doble, the community sales manager. “The beauty of it is that buyers don’t have to wait the 10 months that it usually takes to build a new home.”

Meridian Grove Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 23205 Meridian Ave. S., Bothell Prices: From $999,995 Information: 425-270-0200 or tollbrothers.com

Interested buyers can visit the community to walk through the homes. “It’s really an advantage, because you can see the completed living areas. You can touch and feel the beautiful finishes,” says Rea-Doble.

The two available Jackson homes are professionally decorated. The floor plan spans 3,144 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a guest bedroom suite on the first floor.

A highlight of the Jackson home is its open great room with expansive windows on every wall. This connects to a formal dining room, which has access to a large covered patio to enjoy outdoor living.

The seamless flow continues to the kitchen, which boasts a large center island with breakfast bar, ample cabinet and counter space, and a sizable walk-in pantry.

The other available quick-delivery home, the Tekoa, is a five-bedroom, three-bathroom plan spanning 3,195 square feet with a three-car garage. This home also has a convenient first-floor bedroom for visitors. Another notable feature is the master bedroom with its grand double-door entry; tray ceiling; separate lounge area; dual walk-in closets; and deluxe master bath with dual-sink vanity, large soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and private water closet.

Professional design finishes range from quartz counters to trending blue cabinetry to farmhouse kitchen sinks and upgraded lighting packages.

“Our buyers love that,” says Rea-Doble. “They appreciate that these beautiful finishes are hand-selected by a professional designer — and that they’re all included in the home price.”

For buyers interested in presale homes, Meridian Grove has multiple opportunities, including a four-bedroom Broadmoor design, which is at the framing stage. This and other presale homes afford the opportunity to choose personalized finishes with the help of a designer at the Kirkland Design Studio.

“What makes the Meridian Grove community so unique is the intimacy of it,” says Rea-Doble. “It’s an enclave of 15 single-family homes on a cul-de-sac with a quaint community park.”

The community is less than five minutes from I-405 and SR-522, providing a direct route to major employment centers in Kirkland, Bellevue and Seattle. It is also within minutes of Canyon Park Shopping Plaza and downtown Bothell’s new and upcoming restaurants.

Meridian Grove is in the Northshore School District and is served by Shelton View Elementary, Canyon Park Middle School and Bothell High School.