BELLEVUE — The sales center for Avenue Bellevue is up and running, and there has already been keen interest from homebuyers who crave the bespoke design and value offered by the Avenue Bellevue development — slated to begin construction this summer.

Set at an iconic location on N.E. 8th Street and Bellevue Way, the project is designed to be the new center of Bellevue energy —featuring 332 luxury homes, 85,000 square feet of high-end retail, fine dining and the first InterContinental Hotel in the Pacific Northwest.

Among the towers’ residential units, 98 Estate Homes are planned for those seeking a new level of luxury living at an incredible value for the price point. Located on levels 12 and above in the south tower with views of Lake Washington, the Olympic and Cascade mountains and downtown Seattle, Estate Home residents will have access to InterContinental Hotel amenities, including room service, housekeeping service, spa and fitness center, concierge assistance, valet parking and other luxury amenities.

The Avenue Bellevue Presentation Center, now open by appointment only on the 22nd floor of Lincoln Square South, 10400 Fourth St. N.E., features a two-bedroom model unit that illustrates what is available to Estate Home residents, including a luxurious open layout that boasts custom-made Italian Ernestomeda cabinetry; stainless-steel Gaggenau kitchen appliances; Gessi bathroom fixtures and showers that evoke a spa experience; walk-in closets; and top-of-the-line, Italian-made lighting technology and shelving.

“I traveled to Italy to personally meet and curate a team of world-class design partners and visited the factories to witness first-hand their unbelievable craftmanship,” says Andy Lakha, principal and CEO of Fortress Development. “The team I’ve assembled for my passion project understand what it takes to bring spectacular design at an unbelievable value unlike anything that’s been done in the Seattle region.”

Fortress Development, the builder behind the project, has announced price points for the units in the first tower: One-bedroom homes start at $1.3 million, two-bedroom homes start at $2.1 million and three-bedroom homes start at $4.2 million.

The lower floors of the south tower will be home to an InterContinental Hotel, part of the world’s largest luxury hotel brand, with 200 properties open globally and another 63 in the pipeline. The hotel will feature 252 guest rooms, a full-service spa and fitness center, two bars, meeting and conference space and a restaurant from the team behind Buddakan NYC. Guests will be able to use the Avenue Bellevue app to check in, access their room with keyless entry, and order room service.

The Plaza, which connects the towers and retail, will feature high-end retail, food and nightlife, a fresh market and fine dining, including Angler, the sea life-focused restaurant from Michelin 3-star chef Joshua Skenes.

The towers were designed in partnership with Seattle-based Weber Thompson, Collins Woerman and Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) and will begin rising this summer at the northwest intersection of Bellevue Way and N.E. 8th Street, opposite Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place.