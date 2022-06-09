When Nga Le came to Seattle from Vietnam, she faced two major challenges: a language barrier and culture shock. Finding a space within which to build her English language and computer skills has been “really beneficial for me,” she says. She’s now able to connect with friends and family via email, and she’s also floating out her résumé digitally as she searches for work.

South Seattle’s Asian community often faces barriers to digital literacy and the resources it can offer. For example, if you’re not accustomed to using technology, don’t have a computer at home, or are coping with a language barrier, it can be difficult to use digital media fluidly. These are some of the things that hold people back from being able to accomplish everyday tasks that require comfort with technology, and they have a disproportionately damaging impact on South Seattle’s Asian community.

“There’s nothing that’s done for most of us in life without using a computer of some kind,” says Alexandra Olins, citizenship and employment director for Asian Counseling and Referral Service, a nonprofit serving Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. “So when people don’t know how to use a computer at all, that’s going to keep them from being independent and keep them from reaching their goals.”

It can also keep folks from being able to enjoy technology’s more pleasant applications, like keeping up with friends and family on social media and browsing the internet. But training people in the basic mechanics of using a computer — from pressing the power button to setting up an email account to safeguarding passwords — can be life-changing.

With 30% of Seattle’s Asian population reporting digital barriers, making sure residents can get online presents its own challenges. “Many of our communities are still far behind on digital literacy, where digital literacy for them is actually dialing and using the telephone to get connected … there was this real unraveling and understanding about how much of a gap many of our community folks were confronting,” says ACRS Executive Director Michael Byun.

Recognizing these digital literacy challenges, ACRS turned to a local technology partner for help breaking down these barriers. A partnership with Comcast was a natural fit because the company has committed to building more diverse, equitable and inclusive communities, especially by addressing the digital inequities that disproportionately impact communities of color.

To help get the community online, Comcast dedicated its financial and technology resources to build a new a new digital community learning space in ACRS’ primary location in Rainier Valley. Known as a Lift Zone Lab, it features a state-of-the-art technology makeover and free wireless internet connectivity for ACRS clients to use as they take part in the organization’s digital literacy and technology skill-building programming. Comcast has created nearly 100 Lift Zones in Washington, eight of them with enhanced features similar to ACRS. The Lift Zone Lab has transformed Nga Le’s experience and will help make digital equity a reality for ACRS’ client base.

In a society dominated by technology — even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic — digital literacy skills have become increasingly crucial in navigating everyday life. “We knew that digital literacy skills are like another kind of literacy that are essential to being a full member of society,” explains Olins. “You need to know how to use a computer to check your kids’ grades, to make your doctor’s appointment, to apply for a job, to find a map, to check the bus schedule, to figure out your employment schedule, to apply for unemployment insurance.”

To get there, it’s important to meet students where they are. Digital literacy instructor Jeff Ng has found success with this approach. He recalls working with one student who was reluctant to speak on-camera during virtual sessions, but with some encouragement, began to engage through Microsoft Teams’ chat function, which eventually led to participating actively in class and mastering applications like Google Documents. “That is very encouraging because she now knows how to express herself with the tools that I have taught her during the computer class,” says Ng. With increased digital literacy, she’s gained confidence that will serve her personal and professional goals.

In communities where people are navigating learning a new language alongside attaining digital literacy, it can also be helpful to offer assistance in their first language. “In that moment, we’re trying to get people connected, and then we’ll deal with the other stuff,” says Olins. If someone is struggling, being able to troubleshoot in their first language can keep the language barrier from compounding any technological difficulties they may be facing. Or as Olin put it: “I don’t want to do customer service or customer support in a language other than my first language.”

Byun has seen the impact of this connection firsthand, as the community ACRS serves becomes more comfortable with technology and gathering virtually: “they’re clicking on and they see themselves and others on there, and their eyes just light up,” he says. It’s a change Byun describes as “priceless.” “We have, one person at a time, made progress for them to get further ahead on what digital literacy and digital equity means,” he says. “And for me, there are many countless stories of individuals going through that process that I’m constantly reminded of, even though times can be still very difficult.”

